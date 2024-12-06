Chloe Fineman Hilariously Crushes On Paul Mescal In New Saturday Night Live Promo

In a new promo for Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman hilariously struggles with her feelings for guest host Paul Mescal. The Gladiator II star is set to host the show for the first time this Saturday, December 7, with musical guest Shaboozey. The promo teases playful chemistry and awkward moments between Fineman and Mescal, adding excitement for the upcoming episode.

The promo begins with Paul Mescal introducing musical guest Shaboozey, but Chloe Fineman quickly steals the spotlight. Interrupting Mescal, she blurts out, "Thank you, but I have a boyfriend."

A confused Mescal responds, “I wasn’t asking you…” before Fineman interjects again, “Fine, give me a week. I can make him go away.” Shaboozey, observing the exchange, jumps in to explain: “I think she’s just hearing what she wants to hear.”

This will be Paul Mescal’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live. The actor, best known for his role in Normal People, has gained critical acclaim for his performances and is set to appear in the highly anticipated Gladiator II.

The promo gives fans a glimpse of Mescal’s ability to hold his own in comedic settings, raising excitement for how he will handle live sketches.

Saturday Night Live is finishing out 2024 with a packed schedule of exciting guest hosts. After Mescal’s episode, former cast members Chris Rock and Martin Short will return to host the remaining shows of the year.

Chris Rock will take the stage on December 14, joined by musical guest Gracie Abrams. On December 21, Martin Short will host the final episode of the year, with Hozier providing the musical performance.

This star-studded lineup ensures SNL will close out the year with major laughs and a few surprises. With Rock and Short both having long histories with the show, their return will be a special moment for both fans and cast members alike.

SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a primetime special on Sunday, February 16. The show, created by Lorne Michaels, has been a cultural staple since its debut in 1975. This milestone event is expected to feature highlights from the show’s iconic history.

