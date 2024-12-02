Gladiator II 3rd Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Paul Mescal and Ridley Scott's film crosses USD 300 million; eyes USD 500 million finish

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator II hit the screens on November 15, 2024. Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, the Hollywood war drama is having a steady run amidst stiff competition from Wicked and Moana 2. Gladiator II has crossed the USD 300 million mark worldwide within its three weekend of release.

Gladiator II Enters USD 300 Million Club Worldwide; To Gross Over USD 500 Million

Headlined by Paul Mescal in the lead role, Gladiator II has been performing reasonably well at the ticket windows. The Gladiator sequel has now crossed the USD 300 million mark globally. In domestic markets, it has collected USD 111.2 million at the time of this article.

Gladiator II boasts a cume international collection of USD 208.8 million in 63 markets. Ridley Scott's directorial fetched USD 27.2 million in the third weekend overseas and witnessed a nominal drop of -46.1% from the last weekend. Gladiator II is expected to gross USD 450-500 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

Gladiator II Is Ridley Scott's Biggest Ever Opening Weekend Grosser

Made on a big budget of USD 300 million (USD 210 million net production price), Gladiator II is having a reasonable run. It earned a massive solid USD 87 million in the extended five-day opening weekend at international markets, thus emerging as director Ridley Scott's biggest-grossing film in the opening weekend.

Paul Mescal's film Gladiator II fetched USD 11.4 million in the United Kingdom and USD 10.3 million in France. In Spain and Australia, the film earned USD 5 million each. In countries like Mexico, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Brazil, it earned collective figures of around USD 19 million on its opening day.

How Much Did Gladiator Earn As Its Lifetime Collection?

Headlined by Russell Crowe, Gladiator fetched USD 460 million at the worldwide box office during its release. The 2000 Oscar-winning film emerged as a blockbuster back then. It had 11 nominations in the Academy Awards and won five trophies. Gladiator II is expected to touch the lifetime earnings of Scott's original film, Gladiator.

Gladiator II In Theaters

