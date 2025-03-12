Did Selena Gomez Sell Her Special Benny Blanco B-Ring Multiple Times? Here's What Happened

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's new album promotion almost created a big ruckus for them. Presently the couple is holding a '12 Days of Really Rare Stuff' giveaway where fans can buy 12 of Gomez's most sentimentally precious items. This comes in the light of the duo's upcoming 'I Said I Love You First' album release on March 21.

For the first-day giveaway, the singer put out her iconic B-ring, which she was seen wearing in the photo that made her relationship with Benny Blanco official to the world. The custom Jacquie Aiche-designed diamond ring is reportedly worth 3000 USD, but the singer for Lose You to Love Me sold it for a small amount of 12 USD. This led to many fans wanting to buy the valued item, but the trouble started when many people could buy the same ring multiple times on Gomez's website, creating immense confusion among the netizens.

However, as per a source who talked to TMZ, there's nothing to worry about, as it turns out the former Disney alum's website experienced a glitch that led to the one ring getting sold multiple times. As per the insider, the ring has been sold to a hopeful fan. As for the rest, Selena's record label, Interscope Records has made the fans aware of the mistake, and instead, they are being sent some "fun items" to make up for it.

While the first day of the promo giveaway was a bit of a mess, the second day went smoothly, with a signed Selena Grace Handbag getting sold to a lucky Selenator. There are 10 more days left for fans to grab their favorite piece of emotional Selena Gomez memorabilia.