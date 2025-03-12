Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Cook With Chef From First Date Restaurant After Engagement: Watch

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently returned to Jitlada, the Los Angeles restaurant where they had their first date. The couple, now engaged, joined chef Jazz Singsanong in the kitchen to recreate a dish from their special night.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple cooked shrimp together as Singsanong guided them. “Jazz is the best person in the world,” Blanco said. “She makes the best food.”

Singsanong responded with kind words for both Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. She called Blanco the kindest man on earth and thanked them for their kindness. “Can’t wait to cook on your wedding,” she wrote in the comment.

She also shared a personal story about the music producer checking in on her while she was sick. “When I got [a] bad cold [for] 3 weeks, he [checked] on me every other day till I got back to work,” she said. “What a lucky 70-year-old lady. Love you.”

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has influenced their music as well. The couple announced that their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, is set to be released on March 21.

Gomez later shared on Snapchat that their first date served as the inspiration for a new song titled Sunset Blvd, which will be released on March 14 with Benny Blanco. She also posted their first official photo together, showing them cuddling under a blanket.

The couple first went public with their relationship in December 2023 and got engaged a year later. Blanco proposed to Gomez on a soundstage with a marquise diamond.

In an interview with Interview magazine, Gomez revealed that it was the diamond she had always dreamed of since the time of her song Good for You, which she noted was from many years ago. She chose to keep the details of the proposal private, stating that she wanted to save them for their future children.