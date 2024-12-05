Did Sonny Bono Hire Private Detectives to Tail Cher After She Left Him for Another Man? Multi-hyphenate Reveals in Her New Autobiography

In part one of her memoir, Cher reveals that she was once followed by private detectives hired by her ex-husband, the late Sonny Bono. In her new autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the singer and actress wrote about her complicated relationship with Bono, who died in 1998.

During a turbulent period in their relationship while working on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in the 1970s, Cher, 78, reveals she became attracted to a guitarist named Bill. She told Bono in a fit of frustration that she wanted to sleep with him.

Cher details in her book that ever since she and Bono first started living together, he was convinced she was going to leave him, something he admitted years later.

Despite having a show with Bono one evening, Cher says she wound up leaving him while fully grasping that getting him off her back wouldn’t be easy. Upon Cher’s leaving, Bono reportedly told her she would be despised by the whole of America for breaking their union up. Not giving Bono’s words any thought, Cher recalls in her book that she ended up hiding in her friend Paulette and Ridgeway’s room, where Bill was also present, and begged her to go to the airport with him.

Regarding the next order of business, Cher says she doesn't exactly remember what happened and in what sequence, but she ended up learning Bono had slept with Bill’s girlfriend the previous night out of jealousy and revenge. Cher recalls she asked Bill to come with her to San Francisco after learning the information.

Cher and Bill arrived in San Francisco and took separate cars to the hotel where they had booked two rooms. She later found out that Bono had hired private detectives to tail them in the city.

Despite having booked separate rooms for herself and Bill at the hotel, Cher writes in her autobiography that she ended up spending the night with Bill, which led her to realize she wouldn’t ever get intimate with Bono again.

The following morning, Bono’s detectives found the pair, and Cher returned to Los Angeles for her scheduled show with him. However, The Sahara Hotel, where she and Bono were supposed to perform, ended up putting out a press release saying the show was canceled due to her suffering from exhaustion.

Cher and Bono ended up divorcing in 1975 after a few public appearances together.

The first part of Cher’s two-volume memoir is now available for purchase at bookstores near you. Besides detailing the superstar’s romantic endeavors, the tome is filled with anecdotes from her childhood and her ascent into stardom, making it a perfect read for her admirers.

