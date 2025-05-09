Diddy Trial Delayed Again: Final Jury Selection Pushed to Next Week

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment, s*x trafficking, and r*pe.

Sean Diddy Combs’ trials have been delayed again. The jury selection, which was supposed to take place in the first week of May, has also been pushed to the coming weeks. According to the previous reports, the federal hearing was to begin after May 12. As for the new progress in the case, the rapper has gotten a jury consultant on board to break down the profiles of the jurors.

With Combs being represented in the court by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, they mentioned in the court that the objections and the arguments could be left to the first thing next week, in case any of the jury members experience any cold feet.

However, the prosecutors argued at the Southern District of New York that with the trials being delayed to May 12, they could postpone the hearing by an hour.

The current panel of jurors includes 12 members, plus six alternates. The court was set for the trials to begin, but the defense and the prosecutors voiced their objections at the last minute. The Judge, Arun Subramanian, has set the opening statements of the case to begin at 9:00 in the morning on Monday.

Meanwhile, Combs is charged with the offenses of racketeering, assault, being involved with minors, r*pe, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The accused has, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the previous reports, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, will also be testifying against Combs on the grounds of r*ping and s*xually assaulting her while they were in a 10-year relationship. Additionally, three other victims, too, will take the stand to testify against the musician.

The federal trials are expected to go on for weeks.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

