Beyoncé and Jay-Z May Take Legal Action Against Kanye West Over Offensive Comments About Their Kids

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Kanye West after he made offensive remarks about their twin children, Rumi and Sir. A source told Page Six that the couple found West’s comments vulgar and offensive and are discussing how to handle the situation.

The source added, “Jay-Z and Beyoncé will absolutely not stand for it. They are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing whether to handle this privately or take legal action.” The couple has no plans to publicly respond to West’s remarks at this time.

Kanye West made a post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s seven-year-old twins. He later deleted the post but reposted it the next day.

West clarified that he did not remove the post out of regret. He wrote, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down...because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled.”

West’s comments have also drawn criticism from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. A source told Page Six that Kardashian is appalled by the post and West’s choice of language.

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider said. The Skims founder believes that no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, kids are off limits, adding that the comments were shocking and offensive.

Advertisement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have always been protective of their children’s privacy, especially Rumi and Sir. Unlike their older daughter, Blue Ivy, who has made public appearances, the twins have been kept out of the spotlight.

In a 2024 interview with GQ, Beyoncé said that she prioritizes her children’s privacy and works hard to ensure they have as much normalcy as possible. She mentioned that her kids accompany her everywhere, including her office after school and the studio.

Despite their efforts to shield their children from public scrutiny, the recent comments by West have put them in the spotlight. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now considering their next steps in response.