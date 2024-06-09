Does Jeremy Strong Want Another Season Of Succession? Here's What Actor Has To Say

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees junket, Jeremy Strong hinted that it seemed unlikely that he would return to his beloved character Kendall Roy from Succession. Strong talked about the possibility of an HBO revival of the critically acclaimed program, which ended in May 2023. The actor was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Dr. Thomas Stockmann in An Enemy of the People.

He said, "There seems to be a desire for more [Succession]." Strong, 45, deferred the inquiry to creator Jesse Armstrong, saying, "I would really pass that question along to Jesse Armstrong." He expressed his belief that his character had come to an end, saying, "But I think in terms of the role that I played, he had reached his terminal point. So that is something I am happy to move on from."

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Jeremy Strong Channels Kendall Roy As He Graces The Green Carpet With Wife Emma Wall

Succession star Jeremy Strong's journey

Jeremy Strong delivered an unforgettable performance as Kendall Roy in the critically acclaimed TV series Succession, which earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. His role as the complex and ambitious son vying for control of the family's media empire under the watchful eye of patriarch Logan Roy was a central focus throughout the series.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Strong reflected on his deep connection to the character of Kendall. He shared a poignant quote from American poet Stephen Dunn, saying, "All I ever wanted was a book so good I'll be finishing it for the rest of my life." Strong related this sentiment to his experience on Succession, indicating how profoundly the role impacted him and how it continued to resonate with him, similar to a never-ending book.

Advertisement

The dramatic tension in Kendall’s storyline reached a peak in the show's finale when it was revealed that he would not become the new CEO of Waystar Royco, despite his intense efforts and desires. Kendall's desperation was palpable when he expressed, "I feel like if I don't get to do this, I might — I might — die. As the oldest boy, I am," showcasing the deep emotional investment he had in taking over the family business.

After the conclusion of Succession, Strong transitioned to the stage, appearing in a Broadway production of An Enemy of the People. This play, originally written in 1882 by Henrik Ibsen, was adapted by Amy Herzog and directed by Sam Gold. Strong praised the production for its modern relevance, noting that it was not a "stuffy period play from the 19th century" but had been effectively "repurposed for a modern audience." The play also featured notable actors such as Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti, adding to its contemporary appeal.

Advertisement

Journey from play to Tony Awards

Strong told PEOPLE that when he first read the play, it struck him like a lightning. He said that it addressed topics like truth against alternative facts, the relationship between power and truth, and the dangerous idea of power without truth, speaking urgently and prophetically to the times.

In the play, the picturesque Norwegian spa town's resident doctor, Dr. Stockmann, finds out that the spa's water is tainted. When the mayor declines to inform the locals about the issue, he assumes the role of a whistleblower.

Strong offered more analysis of the play, highlighting its rich thematic complexity. He said how the path of the protagonist represented the common struggle to accept uncomfortable facts, especially in the face of strong opposition. The protagonist's resolve to awaken his village in spite of the obstacles reflected a timeless story of bravery and resiliency.

Strong acknowledged a personal connection to the issue, as well as a sense of privilege in sharing it with others. He regarded the performance as not only entertaining, but also as a stimulus for thought and discussion about vital societal issues.

Advertisement

Moving on to the impending 2024 Tony Awards, Strong emphasized the importance of the event in commemorating theatrical greatness. With excitement growing for the presentation, he emphasized the chance for spectators to participate in the cultural debate around the awards.

In conclusion, Strong invited viewers to tune in to the broadcast, promising a fantastic evening of celebration and honor amid the dynamic world of Broadway theater. Tickets to An Enemy of the People are currently on sale.

ALSO READ: Succession Sweeps Last Of Us In Fan Popularity; Audience Wait For An 'Emmy Sweep' Now