Elton John Revels In Surprising Crowd With Special Performance At Never Too Late Documentary Premiere: 'I’ve Done All There Is To Do'

Sir Elton John celebrated his hallowed career as he made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival for the premiere of his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, on October 1st. The legendary entertainer, 77, sang the beloved track Tiny Dancer while seated at the piano.

John was dressed in a stylish black and white suit as he delighted the crowd with his unexpected performance. His husband David Furnish, who helped to direct the film together with R.J. Cutler, was also present at the pleasant scene. As per People, he followed his performance with a soft speech rife with gratitude and reflections on his illustrious music career that spanned decades.

In his speech, the Rocket Man singer, first and foremost, thanked music. Accepting that music has always been the reliable companion of his life—around pretty good or trying times, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his art, which has been the "most incredible inspiration" throughout.

In revisiting the times when he became popular, he reminisced about how it was all perfect at first since people loved his songs and purchased his records as envisioned. However, he clarified, it was not until 1990 when he went into rehabilitation and became sober that he found out what was missing: "humility, gratitude, and faith."

This was also the first time when the stage of his new life turned around, where he sought to lay a more purposeful foundation. He stated that true happiness came with his husband David and their children, which was a contentment that fame alone could never give. In conclusion, he added, "I’m 77 years of age; I’ve done all there is to do."

Advertisement

The documentary, which was screened for the first time to the public at the Toronto International Film Festival, tells the story of his career and his last concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2022. The plot detailed by the official website depicts John’s life as a struggling artist battling through various difficulties: homelessness, violence, and drug abuse.

The film also showcases the best of his work, the most forgotten 70s hits, and some archival clips, including his live performance at the Troubadour Club in 1970, the writing process of Tiny Dancer, and performing with John Lennon on the latter’s last formal performance. Elton John: Never Too Late is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 13.

ALSO READ: Sir Elton John Left With 'Limited Vision In One Eye’ Following Severe Infection; Assures Fans He Is ‘Feeling Positive’ About Recovery