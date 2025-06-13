Eric Dane Wishes ALS Diagnosis is ‘Not the End of My Story’, Promises He’s ‘Capable’ of More

You'd know Eric Dane from his McSteamy moment from Grey's Anatomy, or as Jacob Elordi's dad, Cal Jacobs, in Euphoria. Enjoying quite the run in the TV and series business, the star recently became the center of attention for a heartbreaking health update. He shared his diagnosis of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in April 2025, with uncertainty on how his career will play out.

Eric Dane on how the ALS diagnosis hit him hard

In his first TV interview following his very personal announcement, the 52-year-old spoke about how real it got for him. "I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream," shared the actor on the Good Morning America episode preview.

He added that he does not plan on letting it slow him down, in an emotional and wishful tone, letting the world know of his positive thought process.

Eric Dane's plans after Euphoria season 3

Talking about what's next for him to Variety, amid his terrifying ALS revelation, Eric Dane displayed his resolve to march right ahead and not let his health slow him down. "I am ready and willing to do just about anything, but I have limitations that I understand will preclude me from playing certain roles." However, he's not backing down, adding, "As far as that (roles in Euphoria and Countdown) goes, I'm pretty capable."

Previously, the actor shared his excitement about returning to the set in a statement to PEOPLE, announcing his diagnosis. However, he has remained very private about this and continues to speak in a bright light about his hopeful future.

His next project is Countdown, where he plays Nathan Blythe in the Prime Video crime drama. Following this, fans are eagerly looking forward to his return to Euphoria season 3, which is currently in production. Two other film projects, Family Secrets and Into the Beautiful, await updates from the actor.

