EXCLUSIVE: Suits LA Star Josh McDermitt Reveals How Spin-off Team Tries Living Up to the Original; Says 'There Would Be More Pressure If...'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Josh McDermitt, who plays the role of Stuart Lane in Suits LA, shared his thoughts on being part of such a well-established franchise. When asked about the pressure of stepping into a world that already has a massive fan following, he admitted that while they are aware of fan expectations, the focus is on creating something fresh within the Suits universe.

"I think there is pressure no matter what show you do. Everybody wants to make the best show they can. I wouldn't necessarily say there is an added pressure because of the original show. But what we are trying to do with Suits LA is make our own show as an extension of the universe," the actor explained.

"In a sense, it is more of an awareness. Where we want to do justice to the fans. We want the fans to love it. There is going to be a lot of people, you know, who come over and they wanna see Harvey. And they are gonna get to see Harvey. And they wanna see Louis Litt. They're gonna see Louis Litt," he confirmed.

While some fans might expect Suits LA to simply continue where the original left off, McDermitt clarified that the spin-off has its own identity. Recalling an incident with his father, the actor said, "At the same time, we are doing our own storylines. It's funny because I talked to my dad. And he is a huge fan of Suits. And he said, 'Who's playing Donna?' And I said 'That's not what this is. We're not just redoing the characters. It's our own thing.' And he got really excited about it."

McDermitt emphasized that rather than trying to recreate what Suits did, the spin-off is focused on telling a new and compelling story. "I think there would be more pressure if we were trying to recreate everything that they did. Suits did something so incredible making that show. They made an amazing show. What Suits LA is trying to make is another equally amazing show," he said.

Suits LA is currently streaming on Peacock, with episodes airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.