Are Harry Jowsey and Lucy Hale 'Casual' Dating? Source Reveals How Their Romance Started

Harry Jowsey and Lucy Hale are officially dating. As per the reports, the Too Hot to Handle star and the Pretty Little Liars alum are in a super casual relationship, but it is not brand new.

Jowsey, known for his reality TV appearances, was last linked to his Perfect Match co-star Jessica Vestal. Their on-screen relationship was filled with drama, including allegations of Jowsey secretly kissing another castmate, Melinda Melrose. Vestal and Jowsey reconciled briefly after the show but broke up shortly before Jowsey competed on Dancing with the Stars.

An insider told the Us Weekly that Jowsey and Hale connected over their shared commitment to sobriety. “Harry initiated things with Lucy Hale by sending her a DM on Instagram,” the source shared. “They are spending time together in New York City, and it’s very new.”

Hale, who has been sober for over three years, has openly shared her struggles with alcohol. In January 2023, she spoke about her journey on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast, saying that she believed many people settle in relationships, but she was not willing to do the same. She stated that she would rather be alone than compromise on what she wanted.

Harry Jowsey first opened up about his desire to get sober in 2022, telling Newsweek that he wanted to realign his goals and focus on the man he aimed to become in five years. In January 2024, he reaffirmed his commitment to sobriety on Instagram, stating that he was declaring 2025 as a sober year for himself.

Hale has previously dated many well-known figures, including actor Skeet Ulrich, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, musician Anthony Kalabretta, and country singer Joel Crouse. In past interviews, she has also spoken about her past tendencies to date men with personal issues.

While their relationship is still in the early stages, friends of the couple believe they are a good match. A source told the Us Weekly that their relationship is casual and fun, but Jowsey is very interested in Hale. The source also mentioned that friends around them find them to be a cute and unexpected pairing.