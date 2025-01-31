Gabriel Macht Explains Why He's Returning as Harvey Specter in Suits: LA; 'I'm Just Doing It For...'

Gabriel Macht is returning to one of his most iconic roles as Harvey Specter in the upcoming spinoff, Suits: LA, set to premiere on February 23 at 9 PM ET on NBC.

The legal drama, which originally aired in 2011, made a lasting impression on fans, with Harvey Specter, a confident and skilled attorney, becoming the face of the series. Macht's decision to reprise his role for the spinoff comes as a surprise to many, but the actor has a clear reason for his return.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Gabriel Macht shared his reasoning behind joining the spinoff. "I'm just doing it for the fans. I'm not doing it for me. I've done it 134 times. I'm not doing it for me," he said.

Macht made it clear that he was not motivated by personal gain but by his desire to give fans one last look at Harvey Specter.

"I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it], and this was my time to really raise my kids and do creative stuff like Bear Fight," Macht added.

Macht sees his role in Suits: LA as more of a stepping stone for the new show than a personal career move. He shared that his return is about clearing a path for the spinoff.

He stated that anything he could do to help support the show and get it off the ground would be like a godsend. This selfless attitude shows that Macht's priority is to help the new series succeed while allowing a new group of characters to take the lead in a new city.

Suits: LA introduces a new set of characters with Stephen Amell, best known for his role in Arrow, starring as Ted Black. Like Harvey Specter, Black is a former federal prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to start a new chapter.

Alongside Amell, the show will feature Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Other guest stars, including Victoria Justice, Patton Oswalt, and Maggie Grace, will likely make appearances in recurring or guest roles.

