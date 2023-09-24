Gay movies

Get ready for an extraordinary movie marathon. We've made a list of the top 15 LGBTQ+ movies ever. These aren't just ordinary movies; they've touched hearts, broken barriers, and become a really important part of cinema history.

Nowadays, things are getting better in movies. More LGBTQ+ people are part of the action, while making sure we see them in mainstream films. From classic movies showing the hard times LGBTQ+ people face to funny movies about gay life, these movies are big steps forward in showing LGBTQ+ stories.

From the glitz and glamour of 'Paris Is Burning' to the heartfelt story of 'Moonlight,' these films celebrate love, who we are, and how diverse we can be. Whether you're LGBTQ+ or a friend, these movies have something special for everyone.

So, grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and prepare to be moved, inspired, and entertained. Whether you want love stories, drama, or a mix, we've got it. Let's dive into a world of stories that have no limits.