35 Funny movies for women that are absolute mood-lifters

Whether you are planning a girl's night in, or you have already ordered Chinese takeout for a restful movie day, this list of Hollywood blockbusters with female leads will definitely make your plan a little better. Ahead, find the perfect round-up of the best funny movies for women who want something beyond basic. While it is absolutely unfair that when it comes to female-led movies, people hardly think of comedies. That is precisely why, this time we took it upon ourselves to curate an assortment of top funny movies for women that hold the power to not only make you laugh out loud but keep your spirits high as a kite. We have scoured through multiple platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, and hand-picked only the finest Hollywood hits that depict the best of comedies with a women-centric plot. Right from Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde to Anne Hathaway’s The Princess Diaries, we have picked out only the best flicks that’ll keep you glued to your screens. So, what are you waiting for? Find your favorite.

1. Never Been Kissed (1999)

When it comes to funny movies for women, you are certainly going to enjoy Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, and Molly Shannon starrer Never Been Kissed. The 1999 comedy-drama features a story of a newspaper reporter who enlists in school while conducting research for a story. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Raja Gosnell Movie Stars: Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Molly Shannon Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 107 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6 2. Mean Girls (2004)

Another one of the best funny movies about women is Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey starrer Mean Girls. Watch the movie to witness most of Cady Heron, Regina George, and The Plastics. Release Year: 2004 Genre: Comedy, Drama Directed By: Mark Waters Movie Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 97 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.1 3. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

One of the most iconic funny female films, you are not going to regret watching is 10 Things I Hate About You. This, Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik starrer romantic-comedy features a story of a pretty and popular teenager who will only be allowed to date when her older sister goes out on a date. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Gil Junger Movie Stars: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 97 min OTT Platform: Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3 4. Jennifer's Body (2009)

This not-so-typical comedy horror drama has to be one of the best female comedy movies ever created. Starring Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody, and Johnny Simmons, the movie features the story of a high school cheerleader who gets possessed into a succubus who’s on a killing spree. Release Year: 2009 Genre: Comedy, Horror Directed By: Karyn Kusama Movie Stars: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody, Johnny Simmons Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 102 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 5.4 5. Bridesmaids (2011)

If you are looking for fun girls' night movies, you are also going to love watching Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Terry Crews' starrer romantic comedy titled Bridesmaid. The Paul Feig movie features a fun-to-watch fight between a bridesmaid and the maid of honor. Release Year: 2011 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Paul Feig Movie Stars: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Terry Crews Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 125 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8 6. Clueless (1995)

Another movie for anyone looking for female comedies can be Amy Heckerling’s Clueless. The movie features the story of an affluent but shallow Cher who serves as a matchmaker and makes two of her teachers date each other. Release Year: 1995 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Amy Heckerling Movie Stars: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 97 min OTT Platform: Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.9 7. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

One of the best women-centric comedies that will certainly make your day is Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep's starrer, The Devil Wears Prada. The iconic 2006 romantic-comedy features the story of a sensible graduate who starts working as an assistant to a demanding editor-in-chief at a prestigious fashion magazine. Release Year: 2006 Genre: Comedy, Drama Directed By: David Frankel Movie Stars: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier, Emily Blunt Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 109 min OTT Platform: Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.9 8. Legally Blonde (2001)

One of the biggest Hollywood hits that features a strong female character and also serves as a complete entertainer has to be Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde. Watch the movie to know more about Elle Woods who is a delight-to-watch chic sorority queen who when dumped by her boyfriend decides to crack law school entrance instead of cribbing about it. Release Year: 2001 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Robert Luketic Movie Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 96 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.4 9. Pitch Perfect (2012)

This 2012 musical romantic comedy features the story of Beca who is a freshman at Barden University. Featuring Anna Kendrick the movie depicts how her character joins The Bellas, an all-girls singing group, and goes on to compete with other groups. Release Year: 2012 Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance Directed By: Jason Moore Movie Stars: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 112 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.1 10. Pretty Woman (1990)

If you still haven't watched Pretty Woman, you are living under a rock. The iconic Richard Gere and Julia Roberts movie features a story of an affluent but hurt man who hires an escort as a date for social events, the movie takes an interesting turn when he falls in love with her. Release Year: 1990 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Garry Marshall Movie Stars: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 119 min OTT Platform: Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.1 11. Blast from the Past (1999)

Blast from the Past is another movie we highly recommend if you are looking for the best funny films ever created. The movie features a story of a naive man who is released into the real world after 35 years from a nuclear fallout shelter. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Hugh Wilson Movie Stars: Brendan Fraser, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 112 min OTT Platform: HBO Max IMDb Rating: 6.7 12. The Parent Trap (1998)

The Parent Trap is an adventure comedy about an identical twin duo Annie and Hallie who were separated when they were born. Although the girls were raised by one of their biological parents, they manage to meet at a summer camp and make a plan to get their parents back together. Release Year: 1998 Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Directed By: Nancy Meyers Movie Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson, Elaine Hendrix Suitable for: Parental Guidance Suggested Run Time: 128 min OTT Platform: Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.6 13. Amélie (2001)

Another one of the best funny woman's movies that we recommend is Amélie. The movie starring Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, and Lorella Cravotta features a story of an innocent girl in Paris and how she discovers love. Release Year: 2001 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Movie Stars: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravotta Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 122 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3 14. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Another movie we highly recommend if you are looking to have a good time with your girls is 500 Days of Summer. The movie features a story of a girl who’s dumped by a man who she thought was her soulmate. Release Year: 2009 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Marc Webb Movie Stars: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Geoffrey Arend, Chloë Grace Moretz Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 95 min OTT Platform: Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.7 15. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions is one of the best funny movies for women that features a tale of Two step-siblings in an elite Manhattan school. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Drama, Romance Directed By: Roger Kumble Movie Stars: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 97 min OTT Platform: Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8 16. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

One of the biggest hits of 2012, Silver Linings Playbook, is a Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Jacki Weaver starrer. The David O. Russel movie features a story of a former teacher Pat Solitano who tries to fix things with his ex-wife. The movie takes an interesting turn when he meets Tiffany. Release Year: 2012 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: David O. Russell Movie Stars: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 122 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7 17. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Watch Anne Hathaway’s must-watch movie where she plays the character of Mia Thermopolis who suddenly finds out she is a princess and the only heir to the throne of Genovia. Release Year: 2001 Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance Directed By: Garry Marshall Movie Stars: Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo Suitable for: G, Appropriate for all ages. Run Time: 115 min OTT Platform: Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6.4 18. Juno (2007)

Juno can be called one of the best comedy movies for pregnant women. Watch this comedy-drama to witness the story of a young woman who makes a selfless decision that makes the movie one in a million. Release Year: 2007 Genre: Comedy, Drama Directed By: Jason Reitman Movie Stars: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 96 min OTT Platform: Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.5 19. A League of Their Own (1992)

Watch A League of Their Own to witness the story of two sisters who join a professional baseball league. Release Year: 1992 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport Directed By: Penny Marshall Movie Stars: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna Suitable for: Parental Guidance Suggested Run Time: 128 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel IMDb Rating: 7.3 20. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Starring Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, and Julia Roberts the movie features the story of a beautician, who visits a small Louisiana town and not only finds work but a set of close friends in a local salon. Release Year: 1989 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Herbert Ross Movie Stars: Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Julia Roberts Suitable for: Parental Guidance Suggested Run Time: 117 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3 21. Chicago (2002)

If you have googled girls' comedy movies, we would like to recommend you watch Rob Marshall's Chicago. The movie features a story of two murderers and their rivalry. Release Year: 2002 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Musical Directed By: Rob Marshall Movie Stars: Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Taye Diggs Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 113 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2 22. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

If you like fantasy dramas we certainly recommend you to watch 13 going on 30. The movie features an amazing tale of a girl who prays she wants to be thirty on her thirteenth birthday and wakes up to find her wish has come true. Release Year: 2004 Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Directed By: Gary Winick Movie Stars: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 98 min OTT Platform: Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.2 23. 50 First Dates (2004)

50 First Dates is one of the finest rom-coms ever created. The movie features a story of commitment-fearing Henry Roth and a beautiful girl Lucy who fall in love. The movie takes an interesting turn when he figures out the woman suffers from short-term memory loss and has forgotten all about him. Release Year: 2004 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Peter Segal Movie Stars: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 99 min OTT Platform: Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8 24. Coyote Ugly (2000)

Another movie that we highly recommend is Coyote Ugly. The movie follows the story of an aspiring songwriter named Violet Sanford who gets a job at a female-run NYC bar. Release Year: 2000 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music Directed By: David McNally Movie Stars: Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia, John Goodman, Maria Bello Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 100 min OTT Platform: Vudu IMDb Rating: 5.7 25. Spy (2015)

This 2015 movie called Spy features the story of a desk-bound CIA analyst who goes as an undercover agent amidst the world of a deadly arms dealer. Release Year: 2015 Genre: Action, Comedy Directed By: Paul Feig Movie Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Jude Law, Jason Statham Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 120 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7 26. Ghostbusters (2016)

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, the movie features a story of an amusing ghost invasion in Manhattan. Release Year: 2016 Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy Directed By: Paul Feig Movie Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 117 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8 27. She's All That (1999)

Another movie that certainly serves as one of the best funny girls night movies is She’s All That. The movie features a story of a high school jock who bets he can transform an unattractive girl into the high school's prom queen. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy Directed By: Paul Feig Movie Stars: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 117 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.8 28. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Starring Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn, and Isabella Rossellini, this 1992 movie titled Death Becomes Her is another movie that you must watch. The movie features the story of a fading actress. Release Year: 1992 Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror Directed By: Robert Zemeckis Movie Stars: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 104 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.6 29. Pretty in Pink (1986)

Watch Pretty in Pink to witness a story of a poor young girl who is amidst circumstances that force her to choose between two guys. Release Year: 1986 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Howard Deutch Movie Stars: Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 97 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7 30. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

This 1999 movie starring Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Michelle Williams, and Brandt Wille features the story of a naive teenager who is sent to a rehabilitation camp when her parents she is a lesbian. Release Year: 1999 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Jamie Babbit Movie Stars: Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Michelle Williams, Brandt Wille Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 85 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7 31. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is another one of the best funny movies for women that represent the story of a young New York girl who develops feelings for a man in her building. Release Year: 1961 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Blake Edwards Movie Stars: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen Run Time: 115 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6 32. Heathers (1988)

Starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, and Lisanne Falk, Heathers is another movie that is an absolute must-watch. Release Year: 1988 Genre: Comedy, Crime Directed By: Michael Lehmann Movie Stars: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 103 min OTT Platform: The Roku Channel IMDb Rating: 7.2 33. The Proposal (2009)

A movie with a women-centric but fun plot, The Proposal is a complete entertainer. Watch the movie to witness the best of Sandra Bullock who plays a pushy boss and Ryan Reynolds who plays the role of her young assistant. Release Year: 2009 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed By: Anne Fletcher Movie Stars: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 108 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7 34. There's Something About Mary (1998)

There's Something About Mary features stars like Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller, and Lee Evans and is one of the sweetest high school romance flicks. Release Year: 1998 Genre: Comedy, Romance Directed By: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly Movie Stars: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller, Lee Evans Suitable for: Restricted, children under the age of 17 must have an accompanying adult guardian Run Time: 119 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.1 35. She's the Man (2006)

She’s the Man is one of the best funny movies for women that features stars like Amanda Bynes, Laura Ramsey, Channing Tatum, and Vinnie Jones. Release Year: 2006 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sport Directed By: Andy Fickman Movie Stars: Amanda Bynes, Laura Ramsey, Channing Tatum, Vinnie Jones Suitable for: 13 years and above Run Time: 105 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.3 The above list of funny movies for women features the best romantic comedies that are complete entertainers. In fact, every enlisted movie has an intriguing women-centric plot that will make you scream, you go girl at the top of your lungs. We recommend keeping this page bookmarked for the next time you are in the mood for some romance comedies that primarily focus on female leads.

