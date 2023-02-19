From Bridesmaids to Clueless, Here is the list of 50 best comedy movies

As society changes so does the sense of humor as what was hilarious earlier might not be so effective in today’s times. That is why the classic comedy movies are ones that keep the audience laughing through the decades. Here is the list of 50 best comedy movies that are not only durable but also appreciable with a sense of humor ranging from surreal and sophisticated to light and dark.

Best Comedy Movies 1. Clueless

Clueless follows a storyline of Cher (played by Alicia Silverstone) as she navigates through the high school with its ups and downs. Cher is a beautiful and rich student who decides to give makeovers to new students in her school while playing matchmaker for her friends and teachers. This is one of the classic and best comedy movies of all time which shows how a group of adolescent teenagers deal with school, friends, relationships, and social life. Release Year: 1995 Written By: Amy Heckerling Directed By: Amy Heckerling Stars: Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 97 minutes Total box office collection: $56.6 million Rating: 6.9/10 2. Bridesmaid

Bridesmaid follows the storyline of Annie whose life is unraveling as her best friend Lillian gets engaged. However, when during the party Annie, who is the maid of honor, meets one of the bridesmaids Helen, an instant competition starts between both of them over who is the bride's best friend. All the events further follow the wild ride down to the path of wedding. This is one of the best comedy movies on Amazon Prime which will keep you hooked until the very end. Release Year: 2011 Written By: Annie Mumolo Directed By: Paul Feig Stars: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Wendi McLendon-Covey Suitable for: Rated R for language and strong sexuality throughout Run Time: 125 minutes Total box office collection: $306.4 million Rating: 6.8/10 3. Bananas

This is definitely one of the best comedy movies to stream along with being one of Allen Woody’s personal best. Fielding Mellish, a bumbling New Yorker tries to impress activist Nancy who wants a man with political potential; however, he fails to do so. Fielding then travels to San Marcos to become involved in their latest rebellion. Release Year: 1971 Written By: Woody Allen and Mickey Rose Directed By: Woody Allen Stars: Woody Allen Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 82 minutes Total box office collection: $11.8 million Rating: 6.9/10 4. Top Secret!

This comedy movie follows the storyline of the popular Nick Rivers who is set to perform in a musical festival in East Germany. However, he quickly gets involved in an underground resistance movement to rescue Dr. Paul who had been captured by Germans to force the scientist to build a new naval mine. Release Year: 1984 Written By: Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker, Martyn Burke, David Zucker Directed By: Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker, David Zucker Stars: Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 90 minutes Total box office collection: $20.5 million Rating: 7.2/10 5. Best in Show

Best in Show is a fantastic comedy movie which effectively captures the excitement and tension as hundreds of people across America come together for one of the greatest events – the Mayflower Dog Show. Release Year: 2000 Written By: Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy Directed By: Christopher Guest Stars: Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Hitchcock, Christopher Guest, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch, Eugene Levy, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Fred Williard, Parker Posey, Catherine O’Hara Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 90 minutes Total box office collection: $20.8 million Rating: 7.4/10 6. Office Space

Office Space shows the working life in a software corporate during the 1990s. It focuses on a handful of employees who have been mistreated and micromanaged by their boss. They later hatch a plan together to take revenge from the company after years of mistreatment. Release Year: 1999 Written By: Mike Judge Directed By: Mike Judge Stars: Ron Livingston, Stephen Root, Jennifer Aniston, Gary Cole Suitable for: Rated R for language and sexuality Run Time: 89 minutes Total box office collection: $12.2 million Rating: 7.6/10 7. The Big Sick

The Big Sick follows the lives of interracial couples as they navigate their romance through cultural differences along with all the ups and downs including conservative parents. This is one of the best comedy movies and became one of the highest grossing independent films of the year. Release Year: 2017 Written By: Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani Directed By: Michael Showalter Stars: Kumail Nanjiani, Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Anupam Kher Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 120 minutes Total box office collection: $56.4 million Rating: 7.5/10 8. The Mask

The plot follows Stanley Ipkiss whose entire life changes as he discovers a magical mask which contains the spirit of Norse God Loki. While exuding confidence and charm Ipkiss attracts nightclub singer Tina Carlyle. However, he also robs a bank under the mask’s influence which angers crime lord Dorian Tyrell who is blamed for it. Release Year: 1964 Written By: Mike Werb Directed By: Chuck Russell Stars: Jim Carrey, Amy Yasbeck, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Richard Jeni, Peter Greene Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 101 minutes Total box office collection: $351.6 million Rating: 6.9/10 9. The Gold Rush

This classic comedy movie is one of Charlie Chaplin’s personal best works. It follows the storyline of the Little Tramp (played by Charlie Chaplin) who gets stuck in the small cabin because of a blizzard as he heads to the Klondike gold rush. Afterwards he tries to win the affection of one of the lovely bridesmaids. Release Year: 1925 Written By: Charlie Chaplin Directed By: Charlie Chaplin Stars: Charlie Chaplin, Malcolm Waite, Tom Murray, , Georgia Hale, Mack Swain Suitable for: Run Time: 95 minutes Total box office collection: $4 million Rating: 8.1/10 10. Booksmart

This story follows Molly and Amy who are academic overachievers and grinded through the school to gain upper hand over their peers. However, on the eve of graduation they realize how they missed out on their teenage years by being focused on the grind. To make up for their lost time, they decide to get it up in one night. Release Year: 2019 Written By: Emily Halpern, Katie Siberman, Sarah Haskin, Susanna Fogel Directed By: Olivia Wilde Stars: Meghan Ellison, Katie Silberman, Jessica Elbaum, Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfield Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 105 minutes Total box office collection: $25 million Rating: 7.1/10 11. The Trip

Steve Coogan was asked to tour the finest restaurants of the country by The Observer. However, what he thought would be a dream romantic tour crashes, when his girlfriend backs out at the last minute. He decides to bring his best friend Rob Brydon who is also a source of eternal aggravation. Release Year: 2011 Directed By: Michael Winterbottom Stars: Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon Suitable for: Not rated Run Time: 112 minutes Total box office collection: $1,926,866 Rating: 7.0/10 12. Mean Girls

Mean Girls is one of the best classic comedy movies which follows the life of teenager Cady Heron who has been home schooled by her scientist parents in Africa. After moving to Illinois Cady finally experiences public school which comes with its own popularity tactics and tightly knit cliques. She finds herself in the elite group also referred to as ‘The Plastics’ which leads to a series of other events. Release Year: 2004 Written By: Tina Fey Directed By: Mark Waters Stars: Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams, Ana Gasteyer, Lacey Chabert, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows Suitable for: Rated PG-13 Run Time: 97 minutes Total box office collection: $130.1 million Rating: 7.1/10 13. Hot Fuzz

This action comedy movie follows the story of Nicholas Angel who is a former constable in London. He finds it difficult to adapt to the new assignment in the British village of Sandford. He misses the excitement of the city along with his partner. However, a series of grisly accidents in Sandford pique the interest of this constable. Release Year: 2007 Written By: Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg Directed By: Edgar Wright Stars: Simon Pegg, Timothy Dalton, Jim Broadbent, Nick Frost Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 121 minutes Total box office collection: $80.7 million Rating: 7.8/10 14. The Big Lebowski

Jeff Lebowski who is a laid-back burnout and wants to be called ‘the Dude’ gets involved in the Los Angeles underworld. It turns out that he has the same name as the millionaire whose wife owes a few dangerous people a lot of money. Release Year: 1998 Written By: Ethan Coen and Joel Coen Directed By: Joel Coen Stars: Jeff Bridges, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Goodman, John Turtorro, Julianne Moore, David Huddleston, Steve Buscemi Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 117 minutes Total box office collection: $46.7 million Rating: 8.1/10 15. The Naked Gun

The Naked Gun follows the story of Frank Drebin, a police detective who tries to ruin the plan that uses mind control to turn innocent people into deadly assassins. When his partner Norberg is shot, Drebin sets out to find the real culprit. Release Year: 1988 Written By: David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, Pat Proft Directed By: David Zucker Stars: Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy, Priscilla Presley, O.J. Simpson, Ricardo Montalban, Nancy Marchand Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 85 minutes Total box office collection: $477 million for all 3 movies Rating: 7.6/10 16. Dumb & Dumber

Best friends Lloyd and Harry come across a bag full of money which is left in their car by Mary who was with them on her way to the airport. They start to go after Mary to return her money without knowing that it was connected to the kidnapping. Their friendship is tested as they are pursued across the country by police and hired killers. Release Year: 1994 Written By: Peter Farrelly, Bennett Yellin, Bobby Farrelly Directed By: Peter Farrelly Stars: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Teri Garr, Charles Rocket, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr, Karen Duffy Suitable for: Rated PG - 13 Run Time: 106 minutes Total box office collection: $247.3 million Rating: 7.3/10 17. Trading Places

Trading Places is one of the best comedy movies which follows a series of events leading to the street con artist and snobbish investor finding their position reversed because of the bet between two callous millionaires. Release Year: 1983 Written By: Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod Directed By: John Landis Stars: Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eddie Murphy, Denholm Elliott, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 116 minutes Total box office collection: $120.6 million Rating: 7.5/10 18. Four Lions

Four Lions follows the lives of incompetent British terrorists as they decide to wage jihad by becoming suicide bombers. Their ill-conceived plan starts a series of events leading to the disruption of the London Marathon. Release Year: 2010 Written By: Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain Directed By: Chris Morris Stars: Riz Ahmed, Adeel Akhtar, Kayvan Novak, Nigel Lindsay Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 97 minutes Total box office collection: $4.7 million Rating: 7.3/10 19. Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters follows the lives of three parapsychologists who set up their small shop in New York city which offers customers with ghost riddance services. This is amongst the best comedy movies to stream that will keep you hooked on the screen as they are approached by frightened and skeptical customers. Release Year: 1984 Written By: Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis Directed By: Ivan Reitman Stars: Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 105 minutes Total box office collection: $295.2 million Rating: 7.8/10 20. When Harry Met Sally

The story follows characters of Harry Burns and Sally Albright from Chicago who argue that women and men can remain strictly platonic friends. The plot moves forward as they have chance encounters over the years. Release Year: 1989 Written By: Nora Ephron Directed By: Rob Reiner Stars: Billy Crystal, Bruno Kirby, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 96 minutes Total box office collection: $92.8 million Rating: 7.7/10 21. The General

The General is one of the best comedy movies of the silent era. During the American Civil War railroad engineer Johnny Gray faces off against the Union soldiers. It follows a series of comic scenes when Johnny tries to get back his fiancée who is accidently taken away on the train stolen by the Northern forces. Release Year: 1926 Written By: Al Boasberg, Paul Gerard Smith, Clyde Bruckman, Charles Henry Smith, Buster Keaton Directed By: Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton Stars: Buster Keaton and Marion Mack Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 75 minutes Total box office collection: $1 million Rating: 8.1/10 22. Elf

Elf follows the plot of Buddy who is raised amongst the Santa elves when he was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler. The childlike Buddy travels to New York city to find his real father who turns out to be a cynical businessman. As they try to form relationships, it leads to an increasing turn of chaotic events. Release Year: 2003 Written By: David Berenbaum Directed By: Jon Favreau Stars: Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 97 minutes Total box office collection: $225.1 million Rating: 7.1/10 23. Nuts In May

Nuts In May follows a comic story of the couple who tries to enjoy an idyllic camping holiday with one another. However, soon the overbearing husband gets furious when his wife starts a friendship with another man on the camping trip. Release Year: 1976 Written By: Mike Leigh Directed By: Mike Leigh Stars: Roger Sloman and Alison Steadman Suitable for: Rated PG -13 Run Time: 84 minutes Rating: 7.8/10 24. The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther follows the storyline of Inspector Closeau who goes to Rome to nab the notorious jewel thief who is about to go on the most daring heist for the priceless diamond also referred to as ‘The Pink Panther’ of a princess. Release Year: 1963 Written By: Maurice Richlin and Blake Edwards Directed By: Blake Edwards Stars: David Niven, Claudia Cardinale, Peter Sellers, Capucine, Robert Wagner Suitable for: PG Run Time: 113 minutes Total box office collection: $10.9 million Rating: 7/10 25. Coming to America

Coming to America follows the story of Akeem Joffer (played by Eddie Murphy) who is the crown prince of a fictional country called Zamunda in Africa. He begins his journey undercover to the United States to find a woman that he can love and marry for her personality rather than choosing from women who have been trained to please him. Release Year: 1988 Written By: David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein Directed By: John Landis Stars: Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley, Arsenio Hall, Madge Sinclair, James Earl Jones, John Amos Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 117 minutes Total box office collection: On average 350 million Rating: 7.1/10 26. Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day follows the story of Phil Connors (played by Bill Murray) a self-centered and cynical weatherman who covers the annual event of Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. However he gets trapped in the time loop and is forced to relive the day over and over again until he gets it right. Release Year: 1993 Written By: Danny Rubin and Harold Ramis Directed By: Harold Ramis Stars: Bill Murray, Chris Elliott, Andie MacDowell Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 101 minutes Total box office collection: $105 million Rating: 8.1/10 27. Annie Hall

The plot follows Alvy Singer, a divorced Jewish comedian who reflects on his past relationships and tries to figure out the reason for the failure of his marriage especially with Annie Hall who is an aspiring nightclub singer. Release Year: 1977 Written By: Woody Allen and Marshall Brickman Directed By: Woody Allen Stars: Woody Allen, Carol Kane, Tony Roberts, Diane Keaton, Shelley Duvall, Paul Simon, Colleen Dewhurst, Janet Margolin, Christopher Walken Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 93 minutes Total box office collection: $44 million Rating: 8/10 28. Withnail & I

Withnail & I follows the storyline of two actors who are roommates in Camden Town. Needing a vacation, they get keys for the country cottage in Lake District for a weekend holiday which turns out to be disastrous. Release Year: 1987 Written By: Bruce Robinson Directed By: Bruce Robinson Stars: Paul McGann, Richard Griffiths, Richard E Grant Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 107 minutes Total box office collection: $1.7 million Rating: 7.6/10 29. Duck Soup

Duck Soup follows the plot of the newly appointed president of Freedonia, a mythical country in the midst of financial crisis and upcoming revolution. War seems inevitable as Sylvania plots to overthrow this neighboring country and has sent the people to spy on the president. Release Year: 1993 Written By: Bert Kalmar, Nat Perrin, Harry Ruby, Arthur Sheekman Directed By: Leo McCarey Stars: Groucho Marx, Edgar Kennedy, Harpo Marx, Zeppo Marx, Raquel Torres, Chico Marx, Louis Calhern, Margaret Dunmont Suitable for: Not rated Run Time: 69 minutes Rating: 7.8/10 30. Some Like It Hot

30. Some Like It Hot Some Like It Hot follows the story of two male musicians who disguise themselves as women and join an all-female jazz band after witnessing a Mafia murder. They escape Chicago to save their lives and try to win the heart of jazz band’s sexy singer Sugar. Release Year: 1959 Written By: Billy Wilder, I. A. L. Diamond Directed By: Billy Wilder Stars: Marilyn Monroe, Joe E. Brown, Tony Curtis, Pat O’Brien, Jack Lemmon, George Raft Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 121 minutes Total box office collection: $49 million Rating: 8.2/10 31. Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is certainly a comedic masterpiece starring Steve Martin and John Candy as they together overcome the insanity of holidays to reach their destinations. Neal Page is a marketing executive and control freak who is traveling to spend Thanksgiving with his wife who becomes travel companion of talkative Del Griffith when their flight is diverted. Release Year: 1987 Written By: John Hughes Directed By: John Hughes Stars: Steve Martin and John Candy Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 92 minutes Total box office collection: $49.5 million Rating: 7.6/10 32. Young Frankenstein

Dr. Frederick Frankenstein who is a medical lecturer inherits his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania and tries to prove that his grandfather was not insane as people used to believe. The doctor soon starts to recreate his grandfather’s experiment along with the help of servants. Release Year: 1974 Written By: Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks Directed By: Mel Brooks Stars: Gene Wilder, Teri Garr, Peter Boyle, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Kenneth Mars Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 105 minutes Total box office collection: Rating: 8/10 33. Tootsie

Tootsie follows the story of Michael Dorsey who is a talented actor but nobody wants to work with him because of being difficult and perfectionist. He makes ends meet by teaching acting classes and working as the waiter in a restaurant. One day he decides to adopt a new identity as a woman to land an acting job. Release Year: 1982 Written By: Larry Gelbart and Murray Schisgal Directed By: Sydney Pollack Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Charles Durning, Jessica Lange, Dabney Coleman, Teri Garr Suitable for: Run Time: 116 minutes Total box office collection: >$241 million Rating: 7.4/10 34. The Castle

The Castle follows the lives of a quirky Kerrigan family living together in a makeshift home a few yards from the Tullamarine Airport that they have built themselves. The Kerrigan family prepares to fight tooth and nail along with attorney Dennis Dentu once it is revealed that they have to vacate their beloved homes as government plans for infrastructural expansion. Release Year: 1997 Written By: Sabto Cilauro, Rob Sitch, Tom Gleisner, Jane Kennedy Directed By: Rob Sitch Stars: Michael Caton, Wayne Hope, Anne Tenney, Sophie Lee, Stephen Curry, Anthony Simcoe Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 84 minutes Total box office collection: A$11 million Rating: 7.6/10 35. Play It Again, Sam

Play It Again, Sam is one of the best comedy movies that follows the storyline of neurotic film critic Allan. Sinking into depression after his divorce, Allan tries to meet new women on the insistence of his married best friend. Release Year: 1972 Written By: Woody Allen Directed By: Herbert Ross Stars: Woody Allen, Susan Anspach, Diane Keaton, Jerry Lacey, Tony Roberts Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 87 minutes Rating: 7.6/10 36. Zoolander

Zoolander is a satire on the fashion industry as it follows the storyline of the male model Derek Zoolander. Due to his declining popularity, Zoolander becomes easy prey for Jacobim Mugatu, a fashion designer who brainwashes the male model to assassinate Malaysia’s prime minister as his policies will harm the fashion industry. Release Year: 2001 Written By: Ben Stiller, John Hamburg, Drake Sather Directed By: Ben Stiller Stars: Ben Stiller and Drake Sather Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 90 minutes Total box office collection: $60.8 million Rating: 6.5/10 37. Shaun of the Dead

Shaun is in his 30s with a dull existence as he lives in the outskirts of London along with his best friend Ed and works in the electronics store. However his girlfriend Liz wishes for Shaun to be more masculine and grown up. The series of events unfolds with Shaun rising to occasion to protect his girlfriend and mother when the town is overrun with zombies. Release Year: 2004 Written By: Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg Directed By: Edgar Wright Stars: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Penelope Wilton, Kate Ashfield, Dylan Moran, Lucy Davis, Bill Nighy Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 99 minutes Total box office collection: $30 million Rating: 7.9/10 38. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The two men compete to con rich women in the French Riviera. Lawrence Jamieson enjoys the fruits of his deception by conning the rich women until Freddie Benson shows up with his lowbrow tactics. They begin with the winner taking it all in the competition while the loser being asked to leave the town. Release Year: 1988 Written By: Dale Launer, Paul Henning, Stanley Shapiro Directed By: Frank Oz Stars: Steve Martin, Barbara Harris, Michael Caine, Anton Rodgers, Glenne Headly Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 110 minutes Total box office collection: $42 million Rating: 7.4/10 39. A Night at the Opera

The friends of the two opera singers Ricardo and Rosa help them to unite and achieve success in America while humiliating their snobbish enemies. Release Year: 1935 Written By: George S. Kaufman, Al Boasberg, Morrie Ryskind Directed By: Sam Wood Stars: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx Suitable for: Not rated Run Time: 93 minutes Total box office collection: $1,815,000 Rating: 7.8/10 40. Rushmore

When Rosemary Cross, the new beautiful first grade teacher at the prep school, garners the attention of ambitious and eccentric teenager Max Fischer it quickly starts a war between the two pals to catch the attention of the teacher. This comedy movie will keep you hooked on the screen till the very end with the drama and obsession. Release Year: 1998 Written By: Owen Wilson and Wes Anderson Directed By: Wes Anderson Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Mason Gamble, Olivia Williams, Seymour Cassel, Brian Cox, Bill Murray Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 93 minutes Total box office collection: About $19 million Rating: 7.6/10 41. Broadway Danny Rose

Danny Rose is a hopeless and tireless talent agent in New York who goes out of his way to help his clients. When Lou Canova, a lounge singer wants to make a comeback and signs with Danny Rose, the talent agent goes to great lengths to keep this client, which also includes getting entangled in the love triangle involving a mob. Danny Rose has to escort Tina, Canova’s mistress to the singer’s shows. Tina’s ex-boyfriend is a gangster who gets jealous thinking Rose is her new partner and wants revenge. Release Year: 1984 Written By: Woody Allen Directed By: Woody Allen Stars: Woody Allen, Nick Apollo Forte, Mia Farrow Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 84 minutes Total box office collection: $10,600,497 Rating: 7.4/10 42. The Blue Brothers

After being released from prison Jake along with his brother tries to save the orphanage that they grew up in by raising money to pay taxes. Collectively known as Blues Brothers, they try to get their old band back together and perform gigs to earn money. Release Year: 1980 Written By: Dan Aykroyd and John Landis Directed By: John Landis Stars: John Belushi, Henry Gibson, Dan Aykroyd, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Cab Calloway, Carrie Fisher, Ray Charles Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 133 minutes Total box office collection: $115.2 million Rating: 7.9/10 43. His Girl Friday

When the newspaper editor Walter Burns discovers that he is about to lose his ex-wife Hildy Johnson to the insurance agent Bruce Baldwin, in a desperate attempt he tries to win her back. Walter suggests his ex-wife that they work together on a story of Earl Williams, a convicted murderer waiting for impending execution. However, Hildy discovers that Earl Williams might be innocent. Release Year: 1940 Written By: Charles Lederer and Ben Hecht Directed By: Howard Hawks Stars: Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell Suitable for: Not rated Run Time: 92 minutes Rating: 7.8/10 44. In the Loop

In the Loop is a political satire of Anglo-American politics as a group of British and American diplomats try to prevent a war between two countries following the off-handed remark of the British Cabinet Minister Simon Foster in an interview. Release Year: 2009 Written By: Jesse Armstrong, Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche Directed By: Armando Iannucci Stars: Peter Capaldi, Zach Woods, Tom Hollander, Steve Coogan, Chris Addison, Gina Mckee, Mimi Kennedy, James Gandolfini Suitable for: Not Rated Run Time: 105 minutes Total box office collection: $7.79 million Rating: 7.4/10 45. The King of Comedy

Robert Pupkin is an unsuccessful and passionate comedian who is a celebrity in his mind and craves the spotlight. To achieve this dream, he kidnaps Jerry Langford who is a talk show host. Pupkin, who is convinced this will provide him a big break, offers the release of talk show host in exchange for the guest spot on Langford's talk show. Release Year: 1982 Written By: Paul D. Zimmerman Directed By: Martin Scorsese Stars: Robert De Niro, Diahnne Abbott, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 109 minutes Total box office collection: $2.5 million Rating: 7.8/10 46. The Odd Couple

The Odd Couple follows the story of New Yorker who is recently divorced from his wife and wanders around the city with thoughts of committing suicide. He moves in with his best friend as both of them have opposite ideas about lifestyle with one being a cleanliness freak while the other is a fun loving slob. Release Year: 1968 Written By: Neil Simon Directed By: Gene Saks Stars: Jack Lemmon, Herb Edelman, Walter Matthau, John Fiedler Suitable for: Rated PG Run Time: 105 minutes Total box office collection: $44.5 million Rating: 7.6/10 47. The Man With Two Brains

The brilliant brain surgeon Dr. Hfuhruhurr gets married to gold-digger Dolores Benedict after the surgeon hits her with his car and saves her life with his surgical technique. However their marriage soon starts falling apart and Dr. Hfuhruhurr meets Dr. Alfred Necessiter who believes in a rather unorthodox procedure. Release Year: 1983 Written By: Steve Martin, Carl Reiner, and George Gipe Directed By: Carl Reiner Stars: Steve Martin, David Warner, and Kathleen Turner Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 90 minutes Total box office collection: $10 million Rating: 6.4/10 48. Wayne’s World

Wayne World follows the storyline of two slacker friends who try to promote their cable show on commercial television. Release Year: 1992 Written By: Mike Myers, Terry Turner, and Bonnie Turner Directed By: Penelope Spheeris Stars: Mike Myers, Brian Doyle-Murray, Dana Carvey, Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe Suitable for: Rated PG 13 Run Time: 95 minutes Total box office collection: $183.1 million Rating: 7/10 49. Midnight Run

Eddie Moscone hires a bounty hunter Jack Walsh to bring the accountant named The Duke to L.A. This job that they thought to be a midnight run turns into a cross-country chase as both the mob and FBI are anxious to get their hands on The Duke. Release Year: 1988 Written By: George Gallo Directed By: Martin Brest Stars: Robert De Niro, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Grodin, Dennis Farina, Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton Suitable for: Rated R Run Time: 126 minutes Total box office collection: Rating: 7.5/10 50. Mrs. Doubtfire