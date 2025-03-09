Gene Hackman Death: Oscar-Winning Actor’s Friend Claims That He Would Have Died ‘Long Ago’ if Betsy Arakawa Wasn't By His Side

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Gene Hackman was found dead alongside his wife and a dog in their New Mexico home. The sheriff confirmed to the media portals that no foul play was determined. Following the three deaths, the investigation is underway.

However, Hackman’s longtime friend, Tom Allin, mentioned to the media portals that the Oscar-winning actor would have been long dead if his wife, Betsy Arakawa, would not have been around. In his interview with the New York Times, the source recalls spending Hackman’s 90th birthday with the couple at their abode.

Allin revealed that at the time, the French Connection star did not have the best of health. Following the health updates, his wife, who happened to be a classical pianist, “just really looked after him.”

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Sheriff released a statement to Page Six, wherein they mentioned, “On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased.”

The statement further read, “Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time; however, the exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Following the death of the couple, Hackman’s daughter, Elizabeth, revealed to the news portal that he was in great health before his passing away.

In her announcement of the couple’s death, the Oscar-winning actor’s daughter stated, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy.”

It continued to read, “He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Gene Hackman was 95 at the time of his death.