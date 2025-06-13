General Hospital June 13 Spoilers: Brook Lynn Targets Lulu as Drew Doubts His Future With Willow

The General Hospital June 13 episode will see Brook Lynn remain relentless in her crusade against Lulu, convinced that her old friend’s return has stolen the life she should have had. Tracy tries once again to rein her in, but Brook Lynn refuses to let go of her grudge. Instead, she accelerates her plans for revenge.

Advertisement

At the same time, Maxie attempts to broker peace by appealing directly to Lulu. Lulu claims innocence in the matter, insisting that she’s done nothing to deserve Brook Lynn’s wrath. Maxie finds herself caught between two lifelong friends, hoping her words might at least spark some self-reflection in Lulu.

Sonny’s operation at risk, Natalia turns to Marco

Sonny discusses the Natalia situation with Jason and admits she has evidence that could jeopardize his freedom. Jason urges him to cut his losses to stay protected. Meanwhile, Natalia makes her way to Davis & Miller in search of legal help from her son.

But when Marco asks her directly if she has anything incriminating on Sonny, her reaction catches him off guard. Friday’s episode hints that Marco might be learning more about his mother than he ever expected.

Drew questions his role after Willow loses custody battle

Still reeling from the judge’s decision, Drew struggles to understand how Willow lost custody despite Michael’s chaos being on full display. Nina has now told Drew to stay away from her daughter altogether.

Advertisement

In his confusion and frustration, Drew turns to Martin for advice, wondering aloud if Willow might actually be better off without him. After days of manipulation and courtroom disasters, Drew’s doubts may signal the beginning of a shift in how he sees his involvement in Willow’s life.

For more updates from General Hospital, keep up with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, June 12 Episode: Willow Loses Custody of Wiley and Amelia, Natalia Faces DUI Charges