Gigi Hadid Shares Relationship Update With Ex-Zayn Malik, Reveals Details of Co-parenting Daughter Khai: 'Not Interested...'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a great co-parenting relationship! The model gave a rare glimpse of her relationship with her musician ex in her April Vogue cover story, published on March 11. “Zayn and I do our custody schedule months in advance,” she told the outlet.

Hadid further shared that the former flames help each other out and have “each other’s backs.” The supermodel and One Direction alum share a four-year-old daughter, Khai, whom they welcomed in 2020.

The fashion model gushed that her relationship with Zayn is filled with love and “camaraderie,” which is a great perk and helps them co-parent efficiently together. According to her, the most difficult aspect of their dynamic is that the entire world knows about their history.

They want to maintain a private and fruitful atmosphere for their daughter. “And at the end of the day, we’re not interested in giving everyone our whole story,” she said. Their only focus is to raise their daughter while maintaining respect for each other.

Not only as co-parents but everything they’ve been through together, the couple have developed a mutual respect for one another. The former couple dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and welcomed their daughter in 2020. A source close to the couple told US Weekly at the time that they were “loving” parenthood and couldn’t get enough of their little one.

Since going their separate ways, Hadid was romantically linked to actor Bradley Cooper in 2023. The couple confirmed their relationship and are reportedly still going strong.