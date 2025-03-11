Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Brett Goldstein for Broadway Show; Sparks Romance Rumors
Jennifer Lopez’s recent Broadway outing with Brett Goldstein sparked romance rumors. The outing came amid the production of their upcoming rom-com, Office Romance.
Does Jennifer Lopez have a new beau in town? The Atlas actress's recent outing to a Broadway show with Brett Goldstein has sparked dating rumors. She was reportedly spotted hanging out with the British actor at an event following the Oh Mary Broadway show in New York.
The pop star dressed elegantly in a cream blazer with her hair tied in a messy bun. She posed for the paparazzi alongside A-listers such as Meryl Streep and Martin Short.
While it's unsure if Lopez and Goldstein were at the event for a date or just as friends, they did arrive for the Broadway show together and were seated alone with no friends or entourage nearby.
But it could also be a casual hang session, given the actors are co-stars in an upcoming rom-com, Office Romance. The pair have recently started filming the flick in New Jersey. But before their professional collaboration, Goldstein expressed his love for the actress in his podcast.
He also revealed that Lopez was responsible for pulling him into the project. "She's an amazing star," he gushed at the time. The On the Floor hitmaker reciprocated his excitement for a project, saying she can't wait to work with someone as "talented" as the British actor.
The Ted Lasso actor has been crushing on the pop star for a while. In 2019, after the release of her movie Hustlers, he couldn't help but heap praises on Lopez. "I love her!" he had declared without hesitation at the time.