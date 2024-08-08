Gina Gershon Reveals She Almost 'Broke' Co-Star Tom Cruise's Nose During Filming THIS Scene; Find Out

Gina Gershon is spilling the beans on whether she hooked up with Cocktail star Tom Cruise or not. The Showgirls star also revealed that she almost broke Cruise’s nose during the shooting of this crucial scene.

Gershan is a celebrated actress with an acclaimed body of work going back decades. She has starred in blockbuster movies and worked with every big star out there. Over the years, there have been a lot of speculations about her alleged relationships with a certain co-star, Tom Cruise.

So, when Gina appeared on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live, a curious fan finally asked if Gershan and Cruise had ever been hooked up in real life. Gina was quick to dismiss the rumor, but she did say that she shot her ‘first ever love’ scene with Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Alleged New Love Interest Victoria Canal Sets Record Straight

Gershon told host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Cate Blanchett that Cruise "totally" took care of her on the film but admitted there was a point when she couldn't say the same about her taking care of him.

She said that while they were filming the scene, she told Tom that she was ticklish, so he should be careful of making any impromptu changes in the choreography. But apparently, Cruise thought that Gershan was joking, and when he tried to do a scene differently, she did not see it coming, and Cruise had to bear the brunt of it.

Advertisement

Gina recalled, “In one take, I have to say… I think he wanted a reaction; he grabbed my stomach, and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, you told me.' I was like, 'I’m so sorry,’ he was like, ‘No, it was my fault,’ ” she explained the hilarious but scary incident.

Gershon also said that Tom was very overprotective of her and that she thought it was very sweet. Responding to the question of whether or not she and the Mission Impossible star hooked up, Gershon insisted that even if she did, she would not tell. But keeping her jokes aside, she also said Tom’s then-wife, Mimi Rogers, was always around.

Adding to the banter, she said that but ‘did kiss as much as we could’ while filming the scenes. Gina Gershon starred as Coral alongside Cruise's Brian Flanagan in the 1988 movie Cocktail.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Tom Cruise Revealed How Lady Gaga Helped Compose Top Gun: Maverick Score