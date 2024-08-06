Tom Cruise's Alleged New Love Interest Victoria Canal Sets Record Straight

Tom Cruise is once again in the news for having a rumored romantic relationship with the pianist, Victoria Canal. The media has reported their spottings and growing bond over the past few months. However, Victoria has now taken matters into her own hands and shared her response.

In a recently shared Instagram post, Victoria debunked the speculations about her and the Mission Impossible actor and sarcastically took a dig at the people who ignited these rumors. Apparently, the Spanish pianist met Tom for the first time at Glastonbury, where she performed with Coldplay.

As per reports, they had immediately hit it off, following which she had gone to Tom’s Mission Impossible 8’s set. Not only that, the actor had even allegedly flown her to Twisters premiere on his helicopter. But Victoria Canal’s post has straightened the record. Taking to her handle, she posted a giggling selfie and wrote in the caption, “Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I’m deceased. Let’s just stop this in its tracks - I'm sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist.”

She further continued, “Lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. y’all. if you’re gonna write me up @pagesix use a better picture damn,” and added, “(huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom).”

Victoria concluded the post by writing, “In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teacher, and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me, you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers.”

But it was Tom Cruise’s colleagues who were stunned to see Victoria on the sets of Mission Impossible 8 and revealed that it was ‘bizarre’ as Tom Cruise had never done that for any of his random friends. The crew member even mentioned that they were inseparable. Further sources claimed that Victoria and Tom had met each other on at least five occasions after their introduction at Glastonbury. She was even invited to Tom Cruise’s apartment in Knightsbridge.

Video footage went viral where Victoria and Tom were seen walking through the city, after which the pianist wrote on Instagram, “We met backstage at [Glastonbury] and talked about the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, 'roll with me!’” Later, more papped photos started to surface where the rumored couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand.

They had appeared together on quite a few occasions raising suspicion regarding their relationship. But, now that Victoria Canal has made a point that there’s nothing between them, we can’t help but trust the main source of information. What do you think? Let us know.

