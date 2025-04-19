Gossip Girl Star Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Seal Romance Rumors With a Kiss in NYC

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have confirmed their relationship status with a public smooch. The 39-year-old Gossip Girl alum and the 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model were seen locking lips on a day out shopping in New York City on April 18.

Crawford and Merritt put the rumors of their romance to rest after months of speculation. The relaxed but loving moment was their most public show of affection so far, and it means the two are well and truly an item.

Sporting a casual gray sweater, denim, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses, Crawford was low-key as he gave Merritt a sweet peck on the lips, according to E! News. The model donned a beige jacket over a white shirt and dark denim. She was also seen carrying a large shopping bag.

The duo initially raised dating speculations in January after they were captured spending some quality time together on a sunny day out in Los Angeles. Neither had confirmed the relationship at that time, but one could tell by their body language that there was some chemistry sparking between the two.

Crawford, famous for starring in Gossip Girl and The Boys, previously revealed how challenging his experience in dating had been. On a June visit to the Call Her Daddy podcast, he called contemporary dating disorganized, even jocularly calling it a "dumpster fire."

He conceded to signing up for the high-end dating application Raya on a whim after having a few drinks, although his experience was less than stellar — his sole match was Indonesian, and he joked about the not-so-likely arrangements of traveling to Bali.

Even after his app-based dating mishaps, The Boys star called himself a romantic in spirit. He said he likes to cook for his partners and just wants quiet, contemplative acts rather than flashy gestures.

"I like to cook, so I do like to cook for girls. And I’m a homebody, so I really do like to focus and be very thoughtful. I feel like I’m a thoughtful person, so yeah," he said.

It appears with this recent date with Kelsey Merritt, Chace Crawford might have finally discovered a significant connection — no dating app necessary.

