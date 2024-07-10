‘It’s Different Every Time’: The Boys Showrunner EXPLAINS How He Pulled Off A-List Cameos Throughout Show

The rogue superheroes are a great ensemble, but the starry cameos are the icing on the cake!

The Boys has become one of the most talked-about shows, especially after its recent release of season 4. Apart from corrupt heroes exploiting their powers, one thing the show has consistently delivered is guest appearances from A-list celebrities. Showrunner Eric Kripke revealed how he pulled off these cameos throughout the four seasons of the show so far!

The Boys showrunner explains how he approaches stars for cameos

The Boys showrunner spilled the beans on how he got celebrities like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Will Ferrell, and more on board for a cameo on the show. Speaking to Discussing Film, he said, "It’s different every time."

In the case of Dean Morgan, Kripke knew him from working together on Supernatural, and the duo have been discussing the former’s cameo on The Boys for a long time.

“At that point, you go into the writer’s room and say, ‘We have Jeffrey Dean if we can find the right role for him,’ ” he added. Sure enough, the right role popped up, and the actor was immediately on board and played Joe Kessler in the fourth season.

As for other guest celebrity appearances, the showrunner revealed that the script would mention something like “huge Hollywood star” and then make their calls.

“I’ll talk to [executive producer] Seth Rogen and ask, ‘You have any buddies you want to call?’” he said jokingly. “Then, we see who’s available and who can play that part."

Apart from Dean Morgan and Ferrell, stars like Simon Pegg, Charlize Theron, and Tilda Swinton are part of The Boys cameo club.

Chace Crawford couldn’t believe when THIS celebrity agreed to guest star

The fourth season started on a banging note with a notable guest appearance from Tilda Swinton as Ambrosius, a secret octopus love of The Deep played by Chace Crawford—who couldn’t believe Swinton agreed to the cameo.

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Gossip Girl actor revealed his denial about the Oscar-winning actress’s guest appearance. "I thought she was high or something when they told us," he laughed.

"Kripke texted me, and I'm like he's fucking with me, there's no way," he added. Crawford joked that the showrunner wanted to get the “most British Oscar-winningest actress, and there's like two of them or three.”

Although he technically didn’t share the screen with Swinton—who voiced an octopus—he joked that he would be "milking it for everything."

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.