Happy Birthday Liam Gallagher: Revisiting His Top 10 Songs As Oasis Vocalist Turns 52

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, were the heart and soul of Oasis. While the entire band contributed to their success, the brothers' dynamic onstage presence inspired many young people to play rock and roll. Noel wrote most of the songs, but Liam's powerful vocals were equally important. He could sing love and rock songs with equal skill. Liam’s vocals created a phenomenal and impactful music that made Oasis one of the most iconic bands of the 1990s. On the special occasion of the vocalist’s 52nd birthday, let’s revisit his top 10 songs:

10. Wall of Glass

Wall of Glass was the lead single from Liam Gallagher's debut solo album, As You Were. The singer kept the album's sound rooted in guitar and drums, aiming to show the world who he is as a rock artist. The song made a clear mission statement in its lyrics: "And the stone you throw / Will turn back in its path / One day you'll shatter like a wall of glass / Wall of glass." It peaked at #21 on the UK Singles Chart and remains his best-selling single as a solo artist.

9. Don’t Go Away

This song is from Oasis’ third album, Be Here Now. Don’t Go Away explores the sensitive emotions Liam experienced regarding his mother leaving him during a critical point in his life. The vulnerability in his vocals makes the song a deeply emotional experience, often leaving fans with tears in their eyes. The track remains unique to this day among their rock and roll masterpieces.

8. Rock n’ Roll Star

The opening track from Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, released in 1994, Rock 'n' Roll Star was aired on U.S. radio as a single. Liam’s voice, combined with a rock beat, perfectly delivers the young adult fantasy vibe the song was meant to evoke. The lyrics reflect his days living in Manchester. Liam’s performance in this song was considered a major breakthrough for Oasis as a prominent rock band.

7. Start Anew

Start Anew showcased Beady Eye’s potential as a band and was the final track on their last original album, BE. Departing from their typically loud rock and roll style, the song highlighted Liam’s potential as a strong songwriter, with vibes reminiscent of Carole King or James Taylor. The track felt like a prophecy for Liam’s solo career, with its optimistic message about starting fresh, even after the original band disbanded.

6. Roll It Over

A standout track from Oasis' fourth studio album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, Roll It Over features Liam narrating his attempts to reconnect with a close friend after a long period of being out of touch: "I blame it on the changing of the seasons / The thoughts that I've conveyed—does it make it all right?" At the time, fans weren’t on the best terms with the band, but this song sent a clear message that Liam was here to stay.

5. Some Might Say

Oasis’ first number one on the UK Singles Chart, Some Might Say, reminded fans what the band was all about. Liam’s vocals were phenomenal, with harmonies that helped the song reach new milestones. Lyrics like, "Some might say that sunshine follows thunder / Go and tell it to the man who cannot shine," showcased the song's depth and storytelling prowess.

4. Slide Away

Slide Away is another standout track from Oasis’ debut album. The song features a heavy rock base with a smooth melody, making it a perfect love song. The lyrics take you through the journey of a man who has found his love interest. Liam’s vocals convey a sense of being swept away by love, which resonated deeply with fans, even though the track slightly deviated from his signature rock style.

3. Live Forever

Despite being written by his brother Noel, Liam delivered the style and message of Live Forever flawlessly. The lyrics—"Maybe you're the same as me / We see things they'll never see / You and I are going to live forever"—are both powerful and inspiring. Liam’s commanding vocals on this track stand out as some of his best, making it a fan favorite at live shows. No other Oasis song quite matches the impact of this one.

2. I Hope I Think I Know

Liam reached new vocal heights with I Hope, I Think, I Know, despite some public discontent with the band at the time. The chorus—"As we beg, steal, and borrow / Life is hit and miss, and this / I hope, I think, I know / If I ever hear the names you call / And if I stumble, catch me when I fall"—along with his stunning vocal harmonies, solidified his status as a fan favorite. Once again, Liam proved that he would remain beloved long after Oasis began to fade in popularity.

1. I’m Outta Time

The second single from the 2008 album Dig Out Your Soul, I’m Outta Time reflects Liam’s personal struggles with family issues during that period, as well as his determination to rise above them. The track was praised by music critics, with some even comparing it to The Beatles. Fans also loved Liam’s heartfelt vocals. Unfortunately, despite its acclaim, the song peaked at #12 on the UK Singles Chart, just missing the top 10.

