Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 10 Of His Best Songs To Listen To As Jonas Brothers Star Turns 32

Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas! As the Jonas Brothers star turns 32 today, we celebrate his incredible journey in the music world. From his early days on Broadway to becoming a teen sensation with his brothers Kevin and Joe, Nick has consistently evolved as a versatile artist, impressing us with his range and adaptability. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers quickly became a fan favorite, contributing to hits like Burnin' Up and Lovebug.

But Nick didn’t stop at just being part of a successful band. He embarked on a solo career, releasing standout albums like Nick Jonas and Last Year Was Complicated, showcasing his growth as an individual musician. His solo career not only showcased his individual talent but also made us, his fans, proud. Also, who can forget the massive Jonas Brothers reunion in 2019, which gave us their first number-one single, Sucker? The song was a chart-topping hit, earning them a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As Nick celebrates his birthday, what better way to honor him than by revisiting some of his best songs? From Jonas Brothers classics to solo bangers, here are 10 tracks that highlight his impressive career.

1. Sucker

Topping off the list is the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback single, Sucker. The song marked the trio’s first number 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, earning them a Grammy nomination and a VMA win for Best Pop Video. Sucker is a catchy, feel-good anthem that celebrates love and devotion, with Nick, Joe, and Kevin all delivering standout performances. The song’s success proved that the Jonas Brothers’ reunion was not just a nostalgic moment but a resurgence of their pop dominance. Sucker remains one of the biggest highlights of Nick’s career and a testament to his continued relevance in the music industry.

2. Chains

Chains, released in 2014, marked a turning point in Nick’s solo career. The song, featured on his self-titled album Nick Jonas, was inspired by a personal experience of heartbreak and emotional struggle, with Nick delivering one of his most passionate vocal performances to date. The song peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Nick a nomination for Best Male Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. Chains showcases a more mature, reflective side of Nick’s artistry, and its success helped establish him as a solo artist capable of creating deeply personal and emotional music.

3. Close

As Nick’s music matured, so did his collaborations. Close with Swedish singer Tove Lo is a standout track from his 2016 album Last Year Was Complicated. The song explores themes of vulnerability and intimacy, with Nick opening up about his fear of getting too close to someone emotionally. His exploration of more profound, more personal themes in his music solidified his status as an artist willing to take risks and made us, his fans, feel more connected to him.

4. S.O.S

S.O.S. marked a pivotal moment in Nick’s career as a member of the Jonas Brothers. Featured on their 2007 self-titled album, the song quickly became a fan favorite. Written by Nick himself, S.O.S. is a catchy, upbeat track that encapsulates the youthful energy of the Jonas Brothers during their early rise to fame. The song reached number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, helping the band solidify their place in the pop-rock scene. Nick’s songwriting prowess was on full display here, as he penned a song that resonated with their growing fanbase and remains a nostalgic hit to this day.

5. Only Human

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers triumphantly returned in 2019 with their album Happiness Begins. One of the standout tracks from this album is Only Human, a reggae-inspired pop song that reached number 3 on the Billboard adult top 40. Co-written by Nick, Joe, Kevin, and Johan Schuster, the song’s laid-back vibe and catchy melody make it a perfect summer anthem. Only Human highlights the brothers’ ability to evolve their sound while maintaining the charm that made them famous in the first place. Nick’s vocals are smooth and confident, further proving that the Jonas Brothers’ comeback was worth the wait.

6. Burnin’ Up

One of the Jonas Brothers’ most iconic tracks, Burnin’ Up, was released in 2008 and became an instant hit. The song was part of their album A Little Bit Longer and remains a fan favorite to this day. Burnin’ Up peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with its funky bassline and catchy chorus. Nick’s standout vocals, paired with the song’s infectious energy, helped the Jonas Brothers cement their place as pop royalty during the late 2000s. The track is still a staple at their concerts, and its timeless appeal continues to resonate with fans, old and new.

7. Levels

Levels was one of Nick’s most successful solo releases, topping the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart in 2015. The track from his album Nick Jonas X2, features an infectious dance beat and showcases Nick’s ability to create a high-energy pop hit. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat production make it a fan favorite, and its success on the dance charts solidified Nick as a solo artist capable of producing hits independently of the Jonas Brothers. Levels remains a staple in Nick’s discography and a must-listen for any fan of his solo work.

8. What a Man Gotta Do

In 2020, the Jonas Brothers released What a Man Gotta Do, an infectious pop track that continued their streak of successful hits following their 2019 comeback. The song was part of their untitled sixth studio album, showcasing their signature sound with a modern twist. Co-written by Nick, Joe, Kevin, and Ryan Tedder, the song’s upbeat vibe and catchy chorus made it a hit, peaking at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The brothers’ chemistry is undeniable, and Nick’s distinct vocals shine through, making this track a standout in their discography.

9. Bacon

Bacon, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is another standout track from Nick Jonas’s solo album Last Year Was Complicated. Released in 2016, the song is a playful ode to life’s indulgences, with Nick celebrating the idea of enjoying the finer things in life. The song’s funky beat and smooth production earned it a nomination for Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bacon showcases Nick’s ability to balance fun, lighthearted lyrics with sleek, polished production, making it a perfect feel-good track that fans can’t get enough of.

10. Remember I Told You

In 2017, Nick Jonas joined forces with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner for Remember I Told You, a dance-pop anthem that reached the top 10 of Billboard’s U.S. dance club songs. The track’s energetic beat and catchy lyrics make it a perfect party anthem. Nick’s ability to seamlessly blend his vocals with his collaborators showcases his versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds. While the song didn’t dominate the charts, it further proved that Nick Jonas was comfortable stepping outside his comfort zone and embracing new musical directions.

