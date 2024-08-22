'I Also Think It's...': Nick Jonas Reacts To Camp Rock Videos Going Viral On Social Media

Nick Jonas has recently observed a resurgence in popularity of the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock across various social media platforms. The film, which starred the Jonas Brothers alongside Demi Lovato as young aspiring musicians, has been rediscovered by new generations of fans online. Notably, clips from the movie, particularly one scene where Lovato's character leads a group of campers in a synchronized marching formation with dancing, clapping, and stomping, have gone viral.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Jonas, now 31, shared his thoughts on the movie’s renewed popularity. He acknowledged the lasting impact of the film, expressing his amusement at seeing clips from it go viral on platforms like TikTok. "I understand the impact the film had and has had," Jonas remarked, noting his surprise and amusement at the resurgence. Reflecting on one of the most famous scenes, he added with a smile, "I'm going to say 'amusing' because I also think it's hilarious. I remember thinking of that one in particular, the sort of stomp moment. I remember thinking while we were shooting, 'This is really strange.'"

Jonas’s acting career has evolved significantly since his Disney debut in Camp Rock and a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana. In his latest film, The Good Half, which is currently in theaters, he portrays Renn Wheeland, a writer who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his mother’s funeral. The movie showcases Jonas's dramatic acting skills, highlighting his growth as an actor.

Alexandra Shipp, who plays Jonas's love interest in The Good Half, also commented on the viral Camp Rock moment. Describing it as “incredible,” Shipp recalled how the movie inspired her as a young viewer. "I really want to go to music camp!" she remembered thinking when she first saw the movie. However, she also humorously noted the movie's quirks, like characters walking around with drumsticks, which she found “cool” but somewhat nonsensical. "None of it made any sense," Shipp confirmed.

Jonas, reflecting on these bemusing aspects of the movie, mentioned that it was something they just "kind of go with," accepting that it doesn't have to make complete sense. He explained that while the primary audience at the time was adolescents who might not care much about the film's oddities, those same fans have now grown up and are revisiting the movie with a more critical eye. "It's probably the same thing as if anybody else went back and watched their home videos from high school and college," Jonas mused. "It's that, but for us, it's pretty public."

The Jonas Brothers reprised their roles as Connect 3 in the 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which also featured Lovato. Jonas continues to expand his acting career, with upcoming roles in Power Ballad alongside Paul Rudd, You're Cordially Invited starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell, and a Broadway performance in The Last Five Years opposite Adrienne Warren. Alexandra Shipp will next be seen in Violent Ends, Kung Fury 2, and Midnight.

