Has Hugh Jackman Picked a Side in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud? Wolverine Star's Latest Jab at Ryan Reynolds Hints at Apparent Fallout

Hugh Jackman has been friends with Ryan Reynolds for more than a decade. However, the Logan actor seems to be upset with his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star over one thing amid the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud.

The movie star performed in New York at the Radio City Music Hall on Friday night and reportedly threw some shade at his best pal. After his concert, Jackman went on to call out Reynolds while sharing the details about their hit Marvel film together.

Advertisement

The Greatest Showman star claimed that he enjoyed making the superhero film and had the time of his life, but he has one complaint from the father of four, who was also one of the writers of the film.

While addressing the audience, Jackman said that he was upset over Wolverine not being a part of the opening credits dance number of the movie.

The actor stated, “Don’t tell Ryan… I don’t need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I’m not in is the opening sequence, which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan.”

The Daily Mail further reported that Jackman said, “I’m like, the one scene I’m not in has dance. Now, Ryan, he’s very talented, but dancing?”

The X-Men star went on to joke that there was no way he could have matched up with Reynolds’ body double, who performed the song in the film because that guy was like 25 years old.

Advertisement

However, to fulfill his wish and rectify his friend’s mistake, The Wolverine actor brought in a trained dancer, Beth Lewis, and the duo danced to the “Bye Bye Bye” song on the stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hugh Jackman has launched his own theater company and is expected to return to the stage with his upcoming play soon.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal Reveals 'Biggest Character Secret' of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps