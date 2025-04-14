Has Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Cut Ties with Dad Ryan Phillippe? Insiders Reveal

Ava Phillippe is no longer in contact with her father, actor Ryan Phillippe, according to sources close to the family. Although often described as a perfect mix of her famous parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan, Ava reportedly has not seen her dad in over two years. A source told the Daily Mail, “She has no contact with him and rarely mentions him. Ryan hasn’t been a present father figure in her life for years.”

The relationship wasn’t always strained. Ryan Phillippe previously shared heartfelt memories of Ava’s birth, recalling how he flew by helicopter from a movie set in Utah to Beverly Hills in 1999. In a 2014 post, he wrote, “I made it to my then-wife’s bedside with two hours to spare before my baby girl first entered the world...Fifteen years ago I learned what love truly is.”

He also credited Ava with helping him through his 2006 divorce from Reese, saying in a 2007 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had been his inspiration. He described her as mature and conscientious beyond her years and said that his seven-year-old daughter had helped him through the toughest time in his life.

Despite a once-public bond, their relationship reportedly changed after abuse allegations were made against Ryan by his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in 2018. Hewitt accused him of assault and alleged that he used drugs and steroids. The case was settled out of court in 2019, and Ryan denied all the allegations.

An insider said that things began to sour around the time of the accusations, adding that Ava took issue with her father’s treatment of women, which she reportedly found appalling. Known for her advocacy on social issues such as women’s rights and mental health, Ava Phillippe was said to have distanced herself from Ryan following the incident.

Following Reese’s divorce from Ryan, she married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011. Ava, then 11, served as maid of honor at the wedding and reportedly saw Toth as a steady figure in her life. “Ava looked at Jim as more of a father figure as he helped to raise her,” the insider added. Reese and Toth divorced in 2023, but Ava is said to still value his role in her upbringing.

