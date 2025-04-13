Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement Made Jake Paul Do ‘Last-Minute’ Change to Jutta Leerdam Proposal; Find Out

Jake Paul had already chosen a unique engagement ring for his fiancée, Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. But a glance at Selena Gomez’s engagement ring made Leerdam change her mind, and Paul had to act fast. Paul told Us Weekly that Leerdam loved the diamonds on the band of Gomez’s ring. “She saw Selena Gomez’s ring,” Paul said. “She was like, ‘I love the diamonds on the band,’ but I already had the ring.”

Advertisement

Paul stated that he had to send the ring back to the jeweler just before proposing. “So I gave it back to the jeweler, and he put the diamonds down the band as soon as possible because I needed it really fast,” he said. The jeweler completed the update in just 10 days, giving Paul enough time to propose on March 21 during a trip to St. Lucia.

Before the last-minute update, Jake Paul had already added several personal touches to the engagement ring. He said he had chosen an oval shape to reflect the form of a speed skating rink, as a tribute to Jutta Leerdam’s athletic career.

The ring also featured two hearts on the side and included both of their birthstones. The design was intended to celebrate their relationship and her achievements. Even with the change inspired by Selena Gomez’s ring, the final version remained a combination of Paul’s original vision and Leerdam’s preferences.

Advertisement

Jake Paul proposed to Jutta Leerdam on March 21 in St. Lucia, and she described the moment as unforgettable. Speaking at the Paul American premiere, Leerdam said she had a feeling the proposal might be coming, but wasn’t completely sure. She was surprised when her parents showed up afterward, calling it the best day ever.

Paul shared that the proposal was meant to be a surprise, even though Leerdam had suspected something. The couple plans to hold off on wedding preparations until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Paul stated they have a lot happening in their lives and want the wedding to be perfect.

Jake Paul, who is known for his boxing career and his past role on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, shared that his relationship with Jutta Leerdam has positively impacted his life. He mentioned that Leerdam motivates him to be better, as her dedication to training inspires him.

Advertisement

He stated that if there’s a day when he was supposed to take a break, but she’s out for a run, he joins her. Paul also shared that from the start of their relationship, he told Leerdam he aspired to be like her one day, particularly in becoming a world champion.

ALSO READ: Zoe Kravitz’s Dating Rumors With Austin Butler Explored; Sources Reveal Where They Stand: ‘It’s an Opportunity to…’