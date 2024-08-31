'He's Still Recovering': Source Reveals Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Son Pax's Health Update A Month After Bike Accident

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, who crashed his e-bike at a traffic stop in Los Angeles on July 29, is “doing okay” a month after the mishap, according to a People source. “It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments,” the source added.

Pax, 20, was hospitalized after his bike collided with a car on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. He reportedly sustained head injuries at the time, as he wasn’t wearing a helmet. A week later, a source told People that Pax was on the mend but had a long road to recovery ahead after being released from an ICU.

A separate source tipped the outlet about Jolie’s reaction to the blunder, saying the actress was distraught when she got a call about the accident, noting that her other kids were supporting Pax as best they could to recover.

Pitt, meanwhile, had been getting updates about Pax despite being estranged from his adult children, a source told People earlier this month. “He hasn’t had any contact with Pax in years, but he still very much cares,” said the source.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in mid-August for a cover interview, Jolie confirmed that Pax was recovering from the accident but declined to divulge more information.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Angelina Jolie Dating Rapper Akala? Insiders Issue Clarification Amid Duo's Venice Spotting

She did, however, open up about how Pax and his older brother, Maddox, worked among the crew of her film Maria, which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 29.

Expressing her gratitude for her kids’ presence on the set of Maria, Jolie told THR that her sons would hug her or bring her a cup of tea in between heavy scenes, and that “really meant a lot” to her. “Usually, when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry,” the actress said, adding, “So for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that.”

Pax, per the actress, is good with stills, and his talent did not go unnoticed by Maria’s director, Pablo Larraín. The film, for those who may not know, is based on the life of opera singer Maria Callas.

Advertisement

Besides Maddox and Pax, Angelina Jolie shares Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox with Pitt.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie 'Can't Find A Resolution' To Finalize Their Divorce? Source Reveals