House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Where to Watch And Everything We Know About It So Far

Fans of fantasy dramas have been thrilled with the return of House of Dragon. Since its premiere on June 16, 2024, the show has impressed viewers with its intense storyline and compelling characters. Every episode is filled with drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists. With Season 2 now in full swing, the excitement for every episode only intensifies.

If you’re among those who can’t wait to find out what’s next, this article has only the essential details you need. Check out when the next episode will be released, where can you watch it, and what can you expect.

When is House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Mark your calendars as House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 is set to release on June 30, 2024. The episode will be available at the following times:

6 p.m. Pacific Time

9 p.m. Eastern Time

The second season consists of 8 episodes in total. New episodes are released every Sunday at the same time.

Where can you watch the next episode?

You can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 on Max (formerly known as HBO Max). If you have an active subscription, you can stream the episode anytime after its release. And, if you don’t, you can sign up for Max with plans starting at $10 per month with ads or $17 per month without ads.

Max also offers a one-week free trial for new subscribers. This platform offers high-quality streaming and an extensive library of other shows and movies. If you want to watch the previous episodes or watch the first season, all of them are available on Max. Additionally, you can also purchase episodes on Prime Video and Apple TV. In fact, physical copies of the complete series are available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Blu-ray from retailers like Amazon and Wallmart.

The story so far and what can you expect in episode 3

The second season focuses on the turmoil and political intrigue around Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent. Princess Rhaenyra is heartbroken and seeking revenge after the tragic death of her son. Meanwhile, Queen Alicent is constantly anxious about a possible war. The war which can be caused by the schemes of King Aegon’s Small Council.

After the intense events of the first two episodes, Episode 3 promises to ramp up the drama even further. The teaser trailer hints at Aegon’s declaration of war following his son’s death, and Rhaenyra’s disapproval of Daemon’s actions. The episode might start the Dance of the Dragons, a war among the Targaryen family.

Aemond says it’s important to have both armies and dragons for the upcoming fight. Christon Cole, a key planner for the Greens talks about how important it is to control Harrenhal.

The cast and characters

The whole series boasts an impressive cast. All the characters bring the complex George R.R. Martin’s world to life. Here are some of the key players in Season 2:

Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Looking forward to Season 3

There’s great news for House of Dragon fans, as HBO has already renewed for a third season. According to HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi, the team behind the series has outdone themselves with Season 2. Orsi is really excited about the continuation of the Targaryen saga. In fact, this hints that the series could run for four or more seasons.

So, set your reminders, as the next episode will be available on June 30. And, the further episodes will go live on upcoming Sundays.

