How Deadpool 3 Had Several Rejected Concepts Before Hugh Jackman Signed On

After two Deadpool movies, the creators aimed to take a fresh and creative approach for Ryan Reynolds’ third film. In a recent interview promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, executive producer Wendy Jacobson revealed that many concepts for the film were considered and rejected before Hugh Jackman joined the project.

Wendy elaborated on various rejected ideas, including one that involved spoofing Thor: The Dark World and another that featured Reynolds' Deadpool and Karan Soni's Dopinder on a road trip. Fortunately, these ideas were discarded, allowing us to experience the dynamic on-screen chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

What were the other crazy ideas for Deadpool 3?

In an interview with CBR, Wendy Jacobson revealed that there were several different ideas for Deadpool 3. Talking about it, she shared, "I think at one point, we had a very modestly budgeted indie road trip movie with him and Dopinder. We had a frame-for-frame remake of Thor 2 with Deadpool in it until the first act break.”

Wendy continued, “We had all kinds of things. We had Deadpool's deleted scenes extravaganza, where we were going to show that Deadpool was in the MCU all along—his scenes were just on the cutting room floor. So, those were just a few of the crazy ideas." After describing how these ideas were scrapped by the end of it, she further noted that even if they were implemented, she would have still been a part of the project because of Ryan.

Kevin Feige’s opinion on using Thor 2’s spoof

In another interview with CBR, Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige opened up about the idea of remaking Thor 2 with Deadpool 3. He declared that among all of the ideas, this was one of the weakest ones. The director of the film, Shawn Levy, also commented on how Deadpool 3 was on the verge of being called off until Hugh Jackman called in to say he would reprise his role as Wolverine.

Levy shared, "I will say that it was harder to crack than I ever expected. We were going to give up, because nothing felt unarguably awesome until Hugh Jackman called out of the blue, and as soon as we knew it was Wolverine with Deadpool, the movie had its reason to exist."

At the movie premiere, Blake Lively came wearing Lady Deadpool’s costume, looking absolutely ravishing and rooting for her husband. Gigi Hadid also made an appearance. The movie has already hit theaters and is currently playing.

What do you think Deadpool & Wolverine’s concept would be if Hugh never called in? Do you think Wolverine would ever make a reappearance? Well, we think the previous ideas were rejected for the better. Let us know in the comments.

