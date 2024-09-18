How Does Dolly Parton Feel About Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Being Left Out Of CMA Awards? Country Music Icon Shares Her Thoughts

Beyoncé's foray into country music, Cowboy Carter, received high praise and admiration from both fans and critics. Despite the praise, the album was noticeably absent from the CMA Award nominations.

This omission has sparked backlash from Beyoncé's fans, known as the BeyHive, who are disappointed by what they see as a snub. In the midst of this controversy, country music legend Dolly Parton has shared her thoughts.

Dolly Parton, a towering figure in country music, recently commented on the absence of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter from the CMA Awards nominations. In an interview with Variety, Parton addressed the issue directly. She claimed that the album's omission was not intentional. "Well, you never know," Parton said.

“There’s so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that,” she added.

Parton explained that she was unaware of the snub until someone mentioned it. She went on to say that she really admires Beyoncé's work. She said that it was a fantastic album. She added that Beyoncé can be very proud of herself, and she believes everyone in country music welcomed her and thought she was great.

So she doesn't believe it was a case of shutting out on purpose. She believed it was simply a continuation of what the country charts and country artists were doing all the time, rather than a specialty album.

Parton's comments come at a time when the impact of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter on the country music genre is hotly debated. The album, which combines country and pop elements, has received praise for its unique approach and role in pushing the genre's boundaries. Despite not receiving a CMA nomination, the project has been recognized for advancing the genre.

Dolly Parton is not the only one who recognizes Beyoncé's contributions to country music. Shaboozey, a Cowboy Carter collaborator, thanked Beyoncé on social media for helping to advance the genre. He thanked Beyoncé for opening a door for them, starting a conversation, and giving them one of the most innovative country albums of all time.

Beyoncé has not yet addressed the CMA Awards nominations or the controversy surrounding her album's exclusion. The lack of response from Beyoncé's camp has not dampened the enthusiasm of her fans or the respect of her collaborators.

