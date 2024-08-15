How Does Justin Baldoni Recall Friction With Blake Lively on It Ends With Us Filming And Promotions

One of the most anticipated recent releases, It Ends With Us, has become the talk of the town. Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, the film, starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, explores a complicated love story. Over the weekend, it earned significant box office revenue, securing the #2 spot in the US.

Amidst the buzz about the film and its performances, rumors of a feud between the two leads, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, are circulating online. Baldoni, who plays Ryle and directed the film, and Lively, who co-produced it, have sparked speculation about tension behind the scenes.

Internet users have noticed that during the promotions of the movie, Justin Baldoni neither walked the red carpet with the other cast members nor posed for a picture together. At the same time, the social media sleuths have found out that Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover do not follow the actor on Instagram. During one of the promotions, Justin told Entertainment Tonight, "This isn't my night—this is a night for all the women who we made this movie for. This is a night for Blake, and this is a night for Colleen. I'm just so grateful that we're here, five years in the making."

Rumors also have it that Blake might have taken her cut after Justin showed the movie to a test audience. At the same time, Baldoni talked about not taking up the role as a director for the sequel to the movie and even shared in the same interview that Ladypool from Deadpool & Wolverine might be ready to do it.

In an interview with Elle UK, Justin Baldoni opened up about his experience directing a film like It Ends With Us. It seemed like he wanted to hint at the speculated feud between him and Blake. He said, “It’s very challenging to act and direct, especially with a project like this. There was a lot of pressure playing such a complex role as Ryle and, of course, as a filmmaker, you’re always navigating personalities.”

He further shared, “There are all these things that happen every day on set; there’s always friction that happens when you make a movie like this. Then, at the end of the day, it’s that friction, I believe, that creates the beautiful art. Everything in life needs friction to grow." Jane the Virgin alum stated that they had created a beautiful and magical piece of art and that it was worth it. Justin even mentioned that he has grown as a filmmaker and a person through this journey.

The film has also attracted some criticism for promoting the movie as a fun and loving rom-com, whereas the novel depicts the dark truth of domestic violence. However, it seems It Ends With Us, the movie, did not do justice to it. But what are your thoughts about Justin's and Blake’s friction? Let us know.

