Kamala Harris To Make Surprise Cameo On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Just Before Election Day? Source Answers

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly making a surprise appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL) just days before the 2024 presidential election. The cameo comes as the race for the White House reaches its final days, and it is set to generate significant buzz.

Vice President Harris’ appearance on SNL is confirmed to be part of the episode hosted by comedian John Mulaney, with Chappell Roan as the musical guest. The timing is notable, with Election Day just around the corner.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Harris will make this surprise cameo on the long-running sketch comedy show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Social media was buzzing earlier in the day when rumors began to spread about Harris' unexpected stop in New York City. Her plane, which was originally headed for Michigan, was diverted to New York for an unannounced reason, sparking speculation about her possible involvement with SNL. The vice president had spent her day campaigning in critical swing states, including Georgia and North Carolina, before heading to New York.

Harris’ motorcade was spotted pulling into 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the home of Saturday Night Live, on Saturday evening at 8:03 p.m. ET, according to her press pool report. This confirmed her visit to the iconic building where the live show is taped. Her unexpected arrival added more fuel to the rumors about her planned cameo.

A source stated that the vice president’s stop at 30 Rock comes as a strategic move just before Election Day, stating the high stakes of the 2024 presidential race. Harris’ campaign activities in battleground states earlier that day showed how important it is to secure votes in competitive areas.

Advertisement

The news of Harris’ appearance is surprising, given SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ past statements. Michaels had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the show did not intend to feature real-life candidates this election season. "You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions," he said.

Michaels added, “You can’t have the main candidates without having all the candidates, and there are lots of minor candidates that are only on the ballot in, like, three states, and that becomes really complicated.”

Despite these comments, Harris’ reported cameo is happening, making it one of the more unexpected SNL moments in recent history. The show has a long tradition of featuring political figures, but this appearance comes with legal and logistical hurdles.

For SNL’s ongoing season, Maya Rudolph has been reprising her role as Kamala Harris. Rudolph's impression of the vice president has been a recurring highlight on the show, bringing humor to Harris’ persona.

Advertisement

This season is the 50th for SNL, and the show has also featured Jim Gaffigan as Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and Andy Samberg as her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Speaks Out Against Donald Trump, Endorses Kamala Harris At Wisconsin Rally: 'Like Kamala, I've Been The Underdog...'