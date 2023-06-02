Is Jamie Foxx 'paralyzed and partially blind' weeks after medical emergency? Details inside

Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital when he was in Atlanta, Georgia, shooting for his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action. Fans of the actor have been extremely worried about him since he has been hospitalized for a month. Jamie’s daughter had updated the fans through a post stating that the actor was facing “medical complications” without specifying. Journalist A.P Benza has reported that the actor is now “paralyzed.”

Jamie Foxx paralyzed weeks after medical emergency

Fans have been extremely worried for actor Jamie Foxx after he was admitted to the hospital a month ago for “medical complications.” The actor seemed to be on the road to recovery earlier this month. Fans breathed a sigh of relief after the actor’s daughter took to Instagram, the 29-year-old gave an update on her father’s health. She stated that he had been out of the hospital and “recuperating” and also mentioned that Jamie was well enough to play pickleball.

Journalist A.P Benza is now claiming that the actor’s health has worsened due to a “blood clot in his brain.” The journalist added that the clot has led to Jamie being “partially blind and paralyzed.” The journalist has said that a well-placed source tells him that the reason behind Foxx’s mysterious illness was a COVID vaccine. He also adds that the actor was pressured into taking the vaccine. “Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” Benza claimed. He also made a shocking revelation when he added, “The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

None of the information has yet been confirmed or verified yet. The credibility of the information is still undecided as the journalist insists the information was provided to him by “someone in the room” who connected to the actor’s treatment.

Is Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization a PR tactic?

As the news of the actor’s hospitalization poured in for weeks, some people started speculating that the whole situation was a PR stunt. Jamie Foxx is working on a Netflix film called Back in Action and was rushed into the hospital from the sets in Atlanta. Out of multiple tweets claiming that the news for a PR stunt one of them read, "He's got death rumors flying and people thinking he's dead, and he can't just say he's ok? If he's okay, this was just a PR gimmick."

An insider who was familiar with the actor’s health status told TMZ that he "needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster."

Meanwhile, it was only a few days ago when Foxx’s daughter said her father is now doing well and recuperating. In no time, a few photos of Corrine Foxx visiting the rehab center had surfaced on the internet.

