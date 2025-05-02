Is Jeff Bezos in Financial Fix Ahead of Marriage with Lauren Sanchez? Billionaire Sells USD 5 Billion Amazon Stocks

Jeff Bezos has filed to sell his Amazon stocks up to 5 billion USD. According to recent reports, the executive chairman of the e-commerce company is set to sell 25 million shares of his company, with the highest one going up to 10 figures. The numbers could, however, vary according to the stock prices. If the value is less, the shares would be worth less, and if the prices go up, the shares would be worth a lot more.

The news of the former CEO of Blue Origin selling his stock comes in light of the billionaire getting married. Bezos is set to tie the knot to Lauren Sanchez in Venice sometime in the summer.

Moreover, the trading plan, which was disclosed on Friday, did not reveal any stocks to be sold ahead of the limit of 25 million, and the end date noted in the documents was May 29, 2025.

As per the previous news reports, Bezos has sold a small portion of his stock over the past couple of years. The ones of high value include The Washington Post and his space firm, Blue Origin. According to last year’s trading plan, the billionaire sold up to 50 million USD of his shares.

Meanwhile, Bezos’ decision to sell his company’s stocks comes amid Amazon being in a fix of trying to navigate the tariff uncertainty. Despite the challenges, the e-commerce platform’s advertising business is growing immensely.

As for the billionaire’s marriage to the journalist, Sanchez, the duo is expected to host 200 people as guests, including the names of A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and many others.

The details of the extravagant ceremony that is to take place in the city of Italy have not been officially released yet. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been in a relationship for the past 5 years.

