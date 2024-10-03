Is Jennifer Lopez Ready To Move On After Split With Ben Affleck? Source Weighs In

Jennifer Lopez has had a seemingly tumultuous year so far, not only professionally but personally as well. With all the media headlines grabbing her name and talking about her alleged failed marriage with Ben Affleck, it appears that she is finally ready to leave that all behind and move forward.

An insider opened up to Life and Style magazine, saying that in the past weeks Lopez's “friends and family have noticed a major shift—she’s finally ready to move on.” The source added, “She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all new J. Lo—she wants to start a new chapter.”

Given the history that the pair had before reuniting again, one can surely say that it must have been hard for both parties. For the unversed, the couple first dated in 2002 and also got engaged but soon parted ways.

After rekindling their love again, they decided to tie the knot in 2022, only for them to call it quits again. Before the rumors about their split started making rounds, Lopez was seemingly struggling in her professional front.

Many people on the internet started bashing her film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Soon the bashing’s subject turned to her separation rumors with Affleck. Along with that, many people who claimed to have had previous encounters with her started sharing stories about her alleged rude behavior with them.

Advertisement

Lopez's album named This Is Me... Now failed to make an impression and she had to cancel her summer tour, stating that she needed to “be with her children, family and close friends.” It was also alleged that the ticket sales were very low, per the publication.

But despite all this, she kept up with her work and appearances. She graced this year’s Met Gala and two of her films, Atlas and Unstoppable, were also released on May 24 and September 6, respectively.

Amid all this, she still put her A-game on and looked stunning while appearing on Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) red carpet wearing a silver Tamara Ralph gown that consisted of slits on both sides, which were held together with a big black bow accentuating her figure. She added a Judith Leiber metallic clutch and silver heels from Dolce & Gabbana.

Lopez wowed the people with not just one look but also another ensemble as well. The Love Don’t Cost A Thing songstress wore a look by Burberry consisting of an olive green sweater and pleated skirt that also had a slit. She completed the look with leather Saddle High boots.

Advertisement

She attended the event for the premiere of Unstoppable film which also starred Jharrel Jarome. The movie is based on a book about a real-life wrestler Anthony Robles, penned by Austin Murphy.

ALSO READ: Patrick J. Adams Reflects On His Initial Meeting With Suits Co-Star Meghan Markle: 'It Was Terrible And...'