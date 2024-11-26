Is Renee Rapp In Season 3 Of Sex Lives Of College Girls? Exploring Her Departure Decision

When it was announced in 2023 that Reneé Rapp wouldn't be a part of The Sex Lives of College Girls anymore, many fans were shocked. However, some may have been delighted to see her in a recurring role in the show’s latest season.

As per Vanity Fair’s interview published in January 2024, Rapp revealed she was leaving the show to pursue her solo music career amid speculation that a certain co-star had questioned her bisexuality. She told the publication that the people she now worked with cared about her as a person, and she expressed that this was a significant difference from the experiences she had faced in the past.

Her departure from the HBO show was announced in 2023. After the news broke, Rapp took to social media and shared that this project had encouraged her to move to Los Angeles and introduced her to some of her favorite people, according to Life & Style.

The singer and actress further shared that portraying Leighton (her character in the series) was life-changing. She added that she would not be half the person she was without Leighton and loved her more than anyone could know. Rapp also expressed her excitement for the upcoming season.

While previously speaking with People magazine, Reneé Rapp discussed why she wasn't elaborating further on the reason behind her departure from the HBO series. She said, “I definitely have feelings about it and what that means for the show and me and my music.” Rapp explained that she couldn't comment on the matter due to the SAG and WGA strikes that were ongoing at the time, which prohibited her from discussing it.

Later, after the news of her departure was announced, Rapp spoke with The Cut about her commitment to pursuing music. The Mean Girls star shared that she had always known music was her ultimate goal, saying, “So, like, f**k everything else. I was so desperate to create my own sound. It took really insane situations.”

However, it seems her perspective shifted. In a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rapp revealed that she wanted to act more than ever and that she missed acting. She admitted this realization was confusing to her because she hadn’t expected to feel that way.

