Jay Leno Reveals Taylor Swift’s Heartwarming Gesture That Helped a Family Reconnect

Jay Leno did great storytelling recently, which reflected on the benevolent side of Taylor Swift at an advance preview of TMZ's special, Merry Elfin' Christmas.

The 74-year-old former Tonight Show host described how a road rage incident turned into two young fans meeting the pop superstar backstage. Leno, who hosted the show from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014, explained the chain of events that turned a frustrating moment into an unforgettable experience.

"I'll tell you a road rage story involving Taylor Swift," he began.

As Leno was driving one of his vintage cars, an impatient driver started honking behind him. When Leno signaled the man to pass, the situation became more serious, and things went ugly with an angry remark. When Leno reached the next stoplight, he went up to the man and teased him about apparent frustrations in life. Instead of attacking him, the man burst into tears and confessed that he was indeed struggling.

Feeling sympathetic, Leno hoped to turn the situation around. He found out the man has daughters who are huge fans of Taylor Swift, and he offered tickets to his upcoming taping of The Tonight Show, where Swift is appearing, and a meeting with the Karma singer.

"I told Taylor the situation. She gave him swag [and] talked to the girls. I mean [she] was the nicest person," Leno said.

Advertisement

When the family reached the show, the daughters were too excited. Leno shared with the audience how Swift did just about everything possible to make the moment special by offering her merchandise, chatting with the girls, and being so sweet to them. The experience even helped mend the father's relationship with his children, according to Leno.

TMZ's Merry Elfin’ Christmas special, which includes Jay Leno's emotional tale, airs Monday, December 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reflects on Challenges She Faced While Creating Folklore as She Celebrates the Album's 4th Anniversary