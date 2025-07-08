Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Hypnotist Jim Curtis? All We Know About FRIENDS Star's Mallorca Vacay

Jennifer Aniston is in the news yet again. The Friends actress is making headlines for being romantically involved with Jim Curtis. The duo was spotted with the movie star’s friends, Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, before heading out for a vacation in Mallorca.

According to the pictures captured by Daily Mail, the actress, along with her rumored beau and friends, went out for a quick getaway in Spain during the Fourth of July weekend. The pics showed Aniston introducing the life coach Curtis to her pals, before they all got into the sprinter van.

Jennifer Aniston’s intimate vacation with rumored beau Jim Curtis in Mallorca

Jennifer Aniston and her rumored boyfriend, Curtis enjoyed each other’s company at a Yacht party, after heading to the island in a van. The actress looked gorgeous as she donned a black tank top and olive green pants. She kept her hair open while putting on a hat and a sling bag.

Moreover, as she posted the picture on her Instagram, Aniston was seen wearing a unique kind of a necklace, with a tiny shoe tied at the end.

Meanwhile, the Murder Mystery star’s new rumored relationship comes weeks after she was linked with Pedro Pascal in April. However, it was later clarified that the duo are just close friends, and have nothing romantic going on between them.

As for her linkup with the hypnotist, the pair follow each other on Instagram, and The Morning Show star has seemingly liked every post of the latter on social media.

Curtis has identified himself as a “coach” on the media platform, and in the bio has written, “My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.” The actress has dropped a heart on several of Curtis’ posts, where he talks about manifestation and affirmations.

Before getting together with the life coach, Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

