Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance 'Most Elaborate And Expensive Exercise In Closure Ever': Source

If Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck end up going their separate ways after rekindling their decades-old romance, their two-year-long marriage will prove to be a multimillion-dollar “exercise in closure,” driven by persistent questions about their “unfinished business” from the past, according to a Page Six source.

“They got caught up in the moment. Jennifer had wanted this wedding—the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimming—for decades,” a friend close to the couple told the publication. The individual added that now that they have explored all the what-ifs from more than two decades ago and seen things through to the end, Bennifer have come to realize they aren't built for the long haul.

The tipster noted that both Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged to get married in the early 2000s, got caught up in nostalgia and the idea of living out their shared dreams. And now that “they've seen all they need to see,” it's over for them.

Their split, therefore, is "going to be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.”

For those not in the loop, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer and the Gone Girl star’s renewed romance led to two wedding ceremonies in 2022. Besides an on-the-whim Las Vegas trip, the couple hosted a three-day affair at Affleck’s grand Georgia estate for their friends and family, with Lopez wearing not one, but three Ralph Lauren gowns. Needless to say, no expenses were spared on the other aspects of the soirée as well.

Things began going south between the lovebirds this May when rumors of strife in their marriage first surfaced. Since then, the duo has spent time on different coasts, with her spending her summer in New York and him staying in LA.

In between, the couple also listed their $60 million Beverly Hills marital home for sale, and Affleck has already bought a $20 million home in Brentwood, close to his three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

JLo is reportedly on a house hunt in Los Angeles, suggesting there is not much left to salvage when it comes to her marriage with the actor.

Not only that, but recent reports also suggest that she is furious with Affleck and feels humiliated, for the most part, because he is holding back from filing divorce papers. Why would he do that, you ask? Well, sources say that he is doing it to protect Lopez from the humiliation that would ensue after their failed second attempt at love.

Lopez is reportedly upset over the couple’s separation because she made a huge deal of her relationship with the movie star this time around by releasing a music album and a documentary inspired by him and their now-fading love.

