Jennifer Lopez Moves Into New Home After Ben Affleck Divorce; All We Know About Her Swanky 18 Million Abode in LA

Months after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has reportedly purchased a luxurious new residence in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old singer and actress had been house-hunting for months following her split, and she has now settled into an $18 million property, marking the start of a fresh chapter in her life.

People reported that Lopez has secured an $18 million home near Los Angeles. Before finalizing her decision, she had considered a Beverly Hills property with high-end security, privacy, and elite neighbors.

Her divorce from Affleck was finalized within five months, with both parties agreeing uncontested to the terms. In a March 2024 interview, Affleck addressed the split, stating that he prefers to keep the details private while clarifying past comments he made about Lopez in her documentary.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has been a whirlwind romance spanning over two decades. The two were first engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off in 2004. They then went on to have separate high-profile relationships—Lopez married and divorced Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, while Affleck married and later divorced actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Their love story came full circle when they rekindled their romance in 2021, leading to their marriage in a lavish ceremony in 2022. However, just two years later, rumors of trouble surfaced, and in July 2024, the couple listed their shared home for sale. Affleck moved into his own place shortly after, and by August, Lopez was spotted searching for a new residence just weeks before officially filing for divorce.

Advertisement

With her new home and a fresh start ahead, Jennifer Lopez is turning the page on yet another chapter of her storied love life. Fans are eager to see what’s next for the superstar, both personally and professionally.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Is 'Reaching Out' to Jennifer Lopez Despite Divorce Amid Jennifer Garner Rekindling Rumors; Source