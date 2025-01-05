Joe Rogan Defends Justin Bieber's Strength In Facing Fame And Criticism: 'He's Handling It Phenomenally'

Joe Rogan, known for his bold opinions, didn't shy away from defending Justin Bieber against harsh criticism. In March 2018, during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed the challenges of becoming a famous performer at a young age, specifically focusing on Justin Bieber's career.

Rogan stated that Bieber's journey was much harder than people realized. "I just think people like Justin Bieber, like, he's got a way harder road. It's a way harder road to try to figure out who the f*** you are [at a young age]," Rogan said.

Despite the criticism Justin has faced over the years, Rogan praised how the pop star had handled fame. "He's handling it phenomenally," Rogan stated.

His guest, country singer Sturgill Simpson, had acknowledged Bieber's challenges as a young superstar but added that all things considered, he was managing it well. Rogan wholeheartedly agreed with this, offering his full support to Bieber during the conversation.

Justin Bieber's rise to fame was rapid, and the pressure that came with it was immense. By the time Joe Rogan spoke about him in 2018, Bieber had already gone through several public scandals.

In a November 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin reflected on the impact fame had on him. "It might seem awesome from the outside, but I'm struggling. Certain things broke my trust with people. Situations happen that taint your mind. I started going through the motions," Bieber said.

Justin admitted that fame almost destroyed him, adding, "I felt like people were judging me all the time. I came out alive. I came out swinging. But I was close to letting [fame] completely destroy me."

Joe Rogan sympathized with Bieber, pointing out how difficult it must have been for him to miss out on experiences others had. Rogan mentioned how people like Bieber never get the chance to grow up outside the spotlight.

By 2018, Justin Bieber had already faced several controversies, which were widely covered in the media. A timeline of his scandals included incidents like his controversial 2013 visit to the Anne Frank House, during which he wrote that he hoped Anne Frank would have been a Belieber.

He also faced backlash in 2013 for urinating in a mop bucket while shouting “f*** Bill Clinton” and for allegedly spitting on his fans from a balcony.

In 2014, he was involved in even more trouble, including egging a neighbor’s house and being arrested for drag racing while under the influence. These incidents, among others, painted a picture of a troubled young star, but Rogan still stood by him, recognizing how difficult it must have been to navigate fame and its pressures.

