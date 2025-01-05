John Legend Speaks Out On Sean Diddy Combs Scandal As Manager Recalls 'Terrifying' NYE Party Experience

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault.

The recent scandal surrounding Sean Diddy Combs has led to intense online discussion, particularly regarding his ties to Hollywood, with allegations involving celebrity deaths and former music protégés.

In one of the most talked-about aspects, Diddy is now facing a lawsuit with Jay-Z listed as his co-defendant. The lawsuit accuses the two music moguls of assaulting a 13-year-old, adding to the controversy surrounding Diddy’s public image. Many A-listers have been left uneasy, including John Legend, who has spoken out about the ongoing accusations.

John Legend, one of the few high-profile figures to address the allegations against Diddy, called them shameful. His comments came nearly three decades after his manager, Ty Stiklorius, shared a personal story about a terrifying encounter at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party in the late 1990s.

Ty recalled a disturbing experience when she was escorted into a bedroom by someone she believed to be an associate of Diddy. She managed to escape the situation by nervously babbling, claiming her brother was looking for her.

Ty, who initially thought the incident was an isolated case, later realized that it was part of a larger pattern of sexual misconduct within the Hollywood circles she had worked in. Reflecting on her career, she credited John Legend with helping her find success in a safer, more ethical environment.

“It turns out that many artists, including John, want to be a part of a different model of business and culture,” Ty shared, praising Legend for creating a positive working environment.

Months before Ty’s revelations, John Legend had already shown his support for the women accusing Sean Diddy Combs of abuse. Referring to the allegations made by Cassie Ventura, which Diddy settled in November 2023, John stated he was horrified by the accusations. “Absolutely, it’s something that needs to be brought to light when it happens,” John said.

John’s stance has been clear from the beginning: he supports the victims and believes in holding perpetrators accountable. “My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations and to make sure that we do whatever we can to support women,” he added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

