Joe Rogan Slams Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds for Suing Justin Baldoni: ‘They Never Thought Anybody Was Going to Come Out With Receipts'

Joe Rogan has sided with Justin Baldoni in his legal dispute with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said the couple “ruined their reputation” by suing Baldoni over their ongoing feud related to It Ends With Us.

“They f–ked up,” Rogan said. He claimed Ryan Reynolds is now trying to remove himself from the lawsuit but is still considered a key part of it. “Ryan’s trying to get out of it now. He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit, and they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this.’”

The controversy started when Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, while Baldoni has argued that the couple was trying to take control of the film.

Baldoni has been fighting back against the allegations. He has released messages, audio recordings, and a website with evidence that he believes clears his name. He also accused Lively and Reynolds of launching a smear campaign against him.

Joe Rogan agreed with his guest, Brendan Schaub, that Baldoni’s best option was to fight back in court. “Especially, a guy like that who’s, like, known for being really sweet, nice guy and then he’s, like, ‘Alright, enough,’” Rogan said.

Baldoni is suing Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, in a USD 400 million lawsuit for defamation, extortion, fraud, and invasion of privacy.

Rogan mentioned the text messages Baldoni had shared as evidence for his case. According to him, one message indicated that Lively had invited Baldoni into her trailer while she was pumping, which contradicted her claim that he had walked in without her consent.

Rogan stated that there was a clear exchange of messages and suggested that Lively and Reynolds had not expected Baldoni to reveal such evidence.

He also pointed out that Baldoni had released behind-the-scenes footage and a voice note sent to Lively, which Baldoni believed would prove he had not made her uncomfortable on set.

Lively’s legal team has attempted to get Baldoni’s lawsuit dismissed. They argue that it violates California laws protecting individuals who speak out about harassment.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, argued against the dismissal attempt, stating that laws should not be manipulated by privileged elites to serve their own interests. He spoke about legal protections for the innocent. The trial for Baldoni and Lively’s legal battle is scheduled for March 2026.