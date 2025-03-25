Blake Lively Accused of ‘Paranoid’ Behavior By Fan At Hotel Amid Justin Baldoni Drama: 'Voice Was Extremely…’

Blake Lively accused of “paranoid” behavior by a fan amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Kaitlyn Cooper recalled staying at the Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas, with her mother on March 8. There she learned that a VIP guest also checked into the hotel. She heard people chatting about an “energy” in the air, insinuating that something was fishy.

Cooper was curious, so she stuck around to find out the celebrity guest staying in the same hotel as her. Later, a hotel server told her that the VIP guest was none other than Lively. The Gossip Girl alum had just come from Austin after promoting her film Another Simple Favor at the SXSW film festival.

She was allegedly present at the Waco, Texas hotel to meet its owner, Joanna Gaines. “We ended up finishing dinner and went back down to the lobby and sat in the lounge area, just hanging out. And shortly after that, [Lively] walked in,” Cooper told the Daily Mail.

She started filming the It Ends With Us actress while she walked in the lobby wearing jeans and a white shirt. Lively, who realized she was being filmed, quickly covered her face and was escorted by hotel staffers and a security guard.

Cooper allegedly crossed paths with the actress again the next morning. While she was loading her car, preparing to check out of the hotel, Lively allegedly came up to her and said hi. She recalled looking at the actress who pulled out her phone and started filming her.

Cooper alleged that Lively was circling her car while filming her, an incident that left her “disturbed.” She then handed her phone to her security guy, who did “another lap around the passenger side” before they went back to the hotel. Cooper was reportedly caught off guard and left shaken by the incident.

“It’s very paranoid behavior. [I think they were] looking out to see if I would post the video of her,” she added.