Joe Rogan's Special: Where to Watch, Duration, Streaming Details & More

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan’s Netflix special, Burn the Boats premiered live on Netflix over the weekend. The live comedy show showcased the UFC commentator’s awaited return to standup and follows his 2018’s Strange Times.

Rogan revisited controversial topics previously discussed in his podcast like COVID vaccines and trans people and skewered the backlash on his views during the hour-long comedy special.

Where to watch?

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats premiered on Saturday night, August, 3 at 10 pm EST and 7 pm PST, on Netflix. It is now available to stream on the platform, per the official site.

What is the duration?

According to Netflix, the A-rated special runs for 1 hour and 7 minutes but to be precise, Joe Rogan’s live comedy set spans around 67 minutes.

The 57-year-old podcaster’s double-edged jokes and witty sense of humor can be conveniently accessed to and fro using Netflix’s viewing options.

Where was Joe Rogan’s Netflix special filmed?

Joe Rogan’s latest Netflix special, Burn the Boats was filmed live from his performance at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

Burn the Boats marks Rogan’s, notorious for his controversial and bold takes on current issues, standup comeback after six years and the third time in a row, following 2018’s Strange Times, which also aired on Netflix, per Variety.

His long-running partnership with the streaming giant was influenced by his debut live show, 2016’s Triggered, which was an instant success on the platform.

Besides him, Netflix has also collaborated with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage in 2023, John Mulaney’s Everybody’s in LA this year, and May’s The Roast of Tom Brady.

What was it about?

Joe Rogan did not tread carefully during the Netflix special with his jokes ranging from former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama to calling out trans people and gender-neutral washrooms.

The former TV host also mocked COVID-19 vaccines and how the pandemic had shaken his belief system about the world. He also took occasional digs at his own ability to spread misinformation which often ended up influencing thousands on the internet.

Lamenting the ongoing trans-acceptance culture in America, Rogan joked that it felt strange to accept “this new reality,” suggesting the need for standards. Ironic though. “You can’t just put lipstick on and now you can shit in the women’s room!” the podcaster joked.

Fans react to Joe Rogan’s Netflix special

Joe Rogan’s Burn the Boats has been subject to mixed reviews from viewers with the aggregate at 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Netflix special’s jokes have left the internet divided on the viability of Rogan’s sense of humor in the current generation.

Fans have shared their opinions on social media with many criticizing The Joe Rogan Experience podcast for his stale humor whereas others applauded him with good ratings for his jokes.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

While Joe Rogan’s comeback to standup comedy has been received with mixed ratings in contrast to the stellar ratings from his former shows, it is likely the podcaster will have to step up his game to impress a larger audience in the future.

