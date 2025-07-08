Johnny Depp Reacts to Being Dropped from Fantastic Beasts During Amber Heard Drama: ‘Wanted Me to Retire…’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s public spat and legal battle hurt the duo massively on the professional front. The Edward Scissorhands star opened up about being dropped from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

The decision to replace the actor came in 2022, amid Depp trying to prove his innocence in the lawsuit filed against him by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Following the exit of Depp from the movie, the Casino Royale and Doctor Strange star, Mads Mikkelsen, picked up the role where it was left off.

Meanwhile, in conversation with The Telegraph, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared how he reacted to being dropped by the makers of the franchise.

Johnny Depp reacts to being ousted from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Johnny Depp revealed, "Listen, they’ve said all kinds of things out there in the world about me, and it doesn’t bother me. I’m not running for office," about being dropped from the 2022 film.

He further added, "It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire."

When asked what the actor’s response was at the moment, he said, "F*** you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken."

The actor marked his final appearance as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. While Depp received praise from the audience for his performance, his replacement acted as a downfall for the franchise.

Speaking of filling Depp’s shoes in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Mikkelsen previously stated, "I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide.”

He continued to reveal, "So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating."

The Hannibal star further added, "His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken."

Fantastic Beasts movies are available to stream on Prime Video.

